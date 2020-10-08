Beer—the great unifier. From the Bavarian hills to the shining seas of the American Pacific, the ancient concoction of hops, grains and water has brought people together for the kind of common man’s revelry immortalized in our modern culture (and Blake Shelton lyrics). But for those looking for more “complex” flavors than those referenced in most country music, Pasadena aims to host its yearly CraftoberFest on Saturday, October 17.

The culinary festival naturally takes inspiration from Munich’s globally renowned Oktoberfest, but unlike the canceled European event, planners at the Rose Bowl have organized a safe, distanced celebration of food and drinks to provide a welcome outlet to socialize in these isolated times. To meet the state and city’s health guidelines, CraftoberFest will operate “restaurant style” at the Brookside Golf Course’s restaurant, allowing for sanitized, distanced tables to enjoy the planned array of local craft beer, wine and German-themed foods.

“We wanted to make sure to keep the tradition alive and still support Southern California and local breweries,” said Sierra Kemp, the Rose Bowl Stadium marketing manager who helped plan the event during the pandemic. “We’re one of the few CraftoberFests that are actually occurring. For the most part we’re really leading the way.”

Part of leading that charge required constant adaptation. For the annual festival to still come to the Arroyo area for its third year, it needed more than a venue change. Aside from just distance regulations, the event now features formal restaurant-style dining service, directly delivering the featured flights of local beer to each table from Smog City Brewing, Eagle Rock Brewery, El Segundo Brewing, Brouwerij West, Paperback Brewing and Mumford Brewing.

And to maintain a family atmosphere, CraftoberFest will also offer flights of craft ginger beer by Reed’s Ginger Beer, root beer floats and a host of Oktoberfest-inspired foods, from bratwurst to beer cheese taquitos.

“We wanted to make sure it’s family friendly. It’s also dog friendly. Brookside even has a dog menu,” Kemp said of the family-friendly options. “We still want people to feel like they can connect with each other.”

That hope inspired planners like Kemp to work through the difficulties of organizing a public event during COVID-19. They realized people from Pasadena and around LA had been actively using the Rose Bowl grounds throughout the pandemic for fresh air and recreation, with the area regularly seeing 12,000 to 15,000 visitors a day. With those numbers, the opening of the Brookside Golf Course during the pandemic, and the planners’ previously successful efforts like drive-in movie nights, CraftoberFest appeared safely doable.

“The Rose Bowl and the Arroyo area has become a safe haven for locals,” said Kemp of that connection to the Pasadena community.

So, after coordinating with breweries around Southern California—many of which ceased or reduced production during lockdown—CraftoberFest aims to welcome the public for a day of “reasonable” beer consumption and celebration. And as part of the rollout, planners partnered with iHeartRadio affiliated stations Alt 98.7 and 104.3 MYFM for table giveaways, a fun alternative to the $22 ticket package that normally includes a beer flight, Bavarian pretzel and souvenir glass.

“People are just really looking to see how we pull this off,” Kemp excitedly said about the anticipation surrounding this landmark post-lockdown event. “We’re excited to see how people respond to this.”

CraftoberFest

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 17

Brookside Golf Course, 1133 Rosemont Avenue, Pasadena

$22 | rosebowlstadium.com