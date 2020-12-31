By Kendall Rooker

Los Angeles sports fans are passionate about their teams.

With the release of the Los Angeles edition of You Gotta Know Sports Trivia Game, fans can bond.

“It’s in the vein of old-school Trivial Pursuit,” said Brad Riter, one of the game’s designers. “One could have it and serve as a moderator.”

You Gotta Know Los Angeles Sports Trivia Game celebrates the players, coaches and games that make LA central in the sports universe. The game sells for $19.95 and consists of 500 questions that will spark memories, discussions and debates from anyone who has ever cheered for the teams like the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, Angels, Kings, Clippers, UCLA or USC.

The game asks a variety of questions covering all Los Angeles sports, from the Dodgers moving from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1957 to LeBron James joining the Lakers.

“The whole point of it is a shared aspect of being a sports fan of the community,” Riter said.

“It is not about stumping your friend. It is about having conversations about teams’ players and legendary players. It is about the bonding of being a fan. It belongs anywhere fans are. It is a game to bring to tailgate parties. Wherever sports fans are gathered.”

The 125-card set is more than just a game, he said.

“There are 1-, 2-, 3- and 7-point value questions, based off of scoring in football,” he said.

“A 1-pointer is borderline common sense. You do not have to be an LA sports fan to know the answers. We put clues in the questions to lead you to the answer. The game also works as a box of questions while you are hanging out drinking beer. It’s a bunch of nostalgia in a box, and you’re free to use it however you want.”

Casual fans and sports nuts both will have fun playing the game that makes one think about the city’s history. About 60% of the questions are in the 2- and 3-point range; 20% in the 1-point range and 20% in the 7-point range.

“We want the game to be challenging but fun. We want the questions to be not obvious but workable. That is where the fun is, remembering the wrong answers,” Riter said.

The game developers tried to make a perfect game for guys who love sports at a price of $19.95.

“If you have someone on your list who is a sports fan, this is in the right price range and it is going to give people something fun to do,” Riter said.

“You could open the box and treat it like an interesting book of facts about Los Angeles sports. You do not need to play the game. It is a lot of fun to bring back memories in sports in Los Angeles. It’s all about the conversation and remembering the teams you love.”