By Christopher Nyerges

The Nuccio family of Altadena has developed a nationwide reputation for its rare camellias and azaleas.

Camellias are available in about 600 varieties, about 100 of which the family has developed itself at Nuccio’s Nurseries.

“The Nuccios are the finest of the old-school horticulturalists,” said Frank McDonough, botanist with the LA County Arboretum in Arcadia.

“I took a fieldtrip to the nursery and Tom Nuccio was very generous with his time, showing us the fine details of how to graft camellias.”

Tim Thibault of the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, said Nuccio’s Nurseries is the preeminent camellia nursery in North America. Naturalist Larry Shaffer, former Altadena resident, said “Nuccio’s Nurseries has the most beautiful camellias I’ve ever seen.”

The family got to this point after two generations of devoting themselves to the propagation of the camellia. Why the camellia? Tom Nuccio, who operates the 6-acre nursery with this brother, said it’s because the plant is “the whole package.”

“The camellia is a good-looking plant, even when it’s not flowering,” he said. “It’s evergreen and doesn’t require that much care. The flowers are almost a bonus.”

One of the camellias sold at Nuccio’s is the real tea plant, camellia sinensis, the caffeinated tea that is served in most of the world’s Asian restaurants.

“This is the very same tea plant that is cultivated and fermented and sold in tea bags the world over,” Nuccio said. “It comes primarily from two varieties of camellia sinensis — variety sinensis and variety assamica.”

The tea plant, which sells for $14, is just one of the Nuccio’s 600 or so camellias.

“We propagate our tea plants by rooting the tender outer stems of the older plants,” Nuccio said.

The cuttings are then kept in the nearby Quonset hut greenhouse until they are large enough to sell.

Pointing at the row of five large greenhouse Quonset huts, Nuccio said with a smile, “These were built by my father and uncle over 50 years ago and they still serve us well.”

“Of course, you could make tea with any camellia leaf, but the flavor and the aroma are likely to be very different from tree to tree, and they won’t all have the same caffeine content.”

He adds the camellia sinensis has been cultivated for so many hundreds of years that it’s the choice today of all tea growers.

Nuccio said brewing camellia sinensis isn’t as easy as just picking the leaves. He gives customers who purchase the tea plant a printed description on how to make green tea. The teas — referred to as white, yellow, green oolong, dark or black tea — are made from either of the two varieties of camellia sinensis, but the leaves are processed differently to have various levels of oxidation. Twig tea, or kukicha, is also made from camellia sinensis, but the stems and the twigs are used, not the leaves.

In the case of green tea, the tender young growth is picked, and the leaves and shoots are allowed to wilt in the shade for a few hours. These are then rolled between the hands until the leaves darken and become bruised, but not broken into pieces. The leaves are allowed to ferment by placing thin layers of the leaves on a tray in a shady location. After two to three days, the leaves are dried in a 250-degree oven for 20 minutes. Then, the tea is ready to use.

Though camellia plants are easy to grow in the greater San Gabriel Valley, success depends on the local microclimate.

“Nuccio’s Nurseries is legendary for its array of camellias and azaleas,” said Dr. James Bauml, former senior biologist at the LA County Arboretum.

“I know they have released a number of their own selections over the years, and they also sell the tea plant, camellia sinensis.”

Bauml said he believes the camellia sinensis can generally be grown over a fairly wide range. He’s observed it growing outdoors in Eugene, Oregon.

According to Altadena arborist John Lynch, “Nuccio’s nursery is a great place, well organized, with very knowledgeable people. I hope that they never sell the property to developers to build houses there.”

Nuccio Nurseries

3555 Chaney Trail, Altadena

626-794-3383, nucciosnurseries.com

socalcamelliasociety.org