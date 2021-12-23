By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly

As the new year approaches, the Norton Simon Museum, an acclaimed landmark of Pasadena home to a Monet-style garden and more than 12,000 objects from around the world, has unveiled an triumvirate of collections.

“You can always count on seeing wonderful works of art when you come into our galleries,” said Emily Talbot, the chief curator at the Norton Simon and a specialist in 19th century French art. “We’re a collection that’s particularly rich in European art from the Renaissance through the 20th century and have a wonderful collection of South and Southeast Asian sculptures that spans 2000 years.

“We have two temporary exhibitions on view now. One is called ‘Unseen Picasso,’ which features rare and unusual prints by Pablo Picasso, and the other is called ‘The Expressive Body: Memory, Devotion, Desire,’ which is also drawn from our permanent collection and celebrates a really fascinating relationship between the depiction of bodies and works of art and then the self-reflective ways that viewers engage with and sometimes empathize with the depicted form.”

“Unseen Picasso” features 16 prints made between the 1930s and 1960s and will be on display until Monday, Jan. 10, while “The Expressive Body” presents a diverse collection of more than 60 artworks made between 1400 and 1750 and will run until Saturday, March 5.

Along with these exhibitions, the Norton Simon welcomed a new special installation as a result of the museum’s five-year relationship with the Art Institute of Chicago: Manet’s “Philosophers.”

The two mid-19th century paintings “Beggar with Oysters” and “Beggar with a Duffle Coat,” both on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago, have been reunited with the Norton Simon’s “Ragpicker.” It is the first time that Manet’s three philosophers have been shown together in over 55 years.

“They’re very imposing when installed together on the same wall. As part of the process of doing research on these works, I learned that they’ve never been installed side by side before,” Talbot said. “Seeing them now in our galleries, I can see why. There’s such a collective power when you see these three works together. If they were installed alongside anything else, they would just blow them out of the water, so it’s been really exciting to have that opportunity to install them together here.”

Manet created the art shortly after a life-changing trip to Spain in 1865. He became inspired by the work of 17th century Spanish artist Diego Velázquez, particularly two of his paintings that depicted ancient Greek philosophers in the guise of contemporary Spanish beggars, and later returned to Paris to paint his own collection.

“When he first exhibits these works in 1867, people are a little confused by them,” Tabot said. “They find them somewhat threatening and poke fun at their details because these men are depicted with these non-descript dark backgrounds. There’re no details to really help you understand what they mean, but I think for Manet it was a way of updating an important historical type for a contemporary moment and drawing attention to displaced people in France. At this moment, there’s a lot of renovation happening in France, and many people can no longer afford to live in the center of the city and are being displaced to the suburbs of Paris. And so Manet is drawing attention to these circumstances, but doing it in this very clever way by making a direct reference to Velázquez.”

The installation offers a unique insight into a chaotic time in French history and will be on display until Monday, Feb. 28.

“This isn’t a kind of medium that you consume quickly like on an iPhone or any kind of digital format,” Talbot said. “It’s something where the more you look, the more you have a strong experience of an object, so the museum encourages people to spend as much time as they like, even with just a few objects. Every work of art is a gem. It’s a museum where every single gallery has something special to discover, so I really encourage people to come spend time and figure out which is their favorite.”

The Norton Simon Museum

WHERE: The Norton Simon Museum,

411 W. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday

COST: General admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Members, students with ID, and patrons aged 18 and younger are admitted free

INFO: 626-449-6840, nortonsimon.org