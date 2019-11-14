Anchored by A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad and prolific producer Adrian Younge, the Harlem Renaissance-inspired collaborative ensemble known as the Midnight Hour is bringing home its fall tour next Thursday. It’s very much a celebration of community.

Muhammad and Younge have also been busy lately contributing to the score for the “Luke Cage” series on Netflix, but the Midnight Hour tour has had them barnstorming the country since September. The show at the Lodge Room will be a true and welcome homecoming (Younge and wife Sherry own the Artform, a smartly curated studio and salon, close by in Highland Park). Muhammad’s bass and Younge’s tasteful keyboard work steer the 10-piece ensemble, which includes a proper orchestral section. That stylistically diverse, multigenerational lineup sweetens luscious jazz confections like their romantic new single “Harmony,” layered with pop strings, hip-hop beats, and Loren Oden’s silken, melancholy falsetto. Smoother than Robert Glasper’s “Black Radio” releases, the track is somewhat reminiscent of the latter in its genre-mixing creativity, and hints at what to expect from the Midnight Hour’s sophomore album, scheduled to emerge early next year.

Oden, who’s been a prominent element of this tour, grew up singing gospel in Compton before becoming a go-to backup singer (Erykah Badu, Ne-Yo) and vocalist for the Midnight Hour and Younge’s productions (notably 2009’s “Black Dynamite”). “Harmony” doubles as a seductive introduction to the Younge-produced solo debut he’s currently readying, “My Heart, My Love.” Younge’s Linear Labs has also welcomed into the fold 17-year-old vocalist Angela Muñoz, an enchanting presence onstage who’s been charming LA audiences for years and seems to channel the spirits of Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse when she sings. And earlier this year Younge’s label issued a trippy set of instrumentals by punk-schooled guitarist Jack Waterson, a key early mentor of Younge’s whose music is shaped by ’50s Beat poetics, ’60s psychedelia and ’70s punk irreverence.

Aside from its deep musicality and visual style, part of the Midnight Hour’s appeal is the sense of familial connection between the players. Muhammad and Younge don’t stint on sharing the spotlight with their collaborators, and Muñoz, Oden and Waterson have all been prominently featured on tour. They’ll perform an opening set of their own at the Lodge Room, which promises to be a highlight of the evening.

Jazz is Dead presents the Midnight Hour at the Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Avenue 56, Highland Park, on Thursday, Nov. 21; doors open 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com/e/the-midnight-hour-lodge-room-highland-park-tickets-65600774683. Info: (323) 509-2861. linearlabsmusic.com, lodgeroomhlp.com