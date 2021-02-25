By Ellen Snortland

Canton, South Dakota, was a provincial, tiny town isolated from the passage of time. When I attended high school at Augustana Academy there in the late ’60s to early ’70s, Canton still had stores with signs in their windows saying, “Ya, we speak Norwegian!” I looked right at home: blonde, blue-eyed, slightly yet solidly built — good peasant stock. Augustana itself was on the outskirts of town, standing firmly in the face of winter’s inevitable prairie blizzards. I loved standing on “Old Main’s” steps and staring out over the plains. It was on those prairies where I would have my introduction to liberation, women’s and otherwise. (And no, I did not burn my bra.) Liberation has been on my mind since I was a teenager.

Now I’m a frequent speaker, writer, reader and thinker about gender. My friends say they saw this coming back in high school. Women’s and minority studies? We were attacked for even suggesting that women or minorities were deserving of study. (Queer studies would come later.) Mostly these attacks came from the white cis male establishment, along with a few collaborators in the oppressed groups. As Frederick Douglass famously said, “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will.”

The logic is simple: One maintains power by keeping the supposedly inferior people off balance by suppressing awareness of their plight and their history. Both are initially invisible to most people. These days we say someone is “woke” if they know the intersectionality of “otherness.” I prefer the idea of awakening, as there is always more waking to come.

After some years, I created a metaphor that I like to work with: the liberation table. The four legs are finances, self-expression, self-protection and history. If the legs are uneven — or worse, one of them is missing or broken — then the individual and group itself is wobbly, and repair work is needed. These “legs” apply to whichever group you most closely identify with. Race? Gender? LGBTQ?

Financial: One of the first things women in the ’60s awoke to was that being financially dependent inside traditional marriage structures, with the man going to work and the woman forced to stay at home, gave her less of a say — or no say — about almost everything. Society dictated that a man whose wife worked outside the home was an abject failure; a woman who wanted to work outside the home was aberrant. For any kind of financial stability, “all hands on deck” was necessary for lower-income groups.

Self-expression: The victors write history and determine which stories are created and kept in place. They are the gatekeepers, and unless stories hew to the status quo, they will not be told. We’re still shoring up this “leg” of liberation as white men still primarily decide which stories are printed, appear on screen or are broadcast. They also determine which stories are valued. As a stark reminder, I’m writing this column on the day of Rush Limbaugh’s death. Can you name one man of color, or one woman of any color, who had the impact Mr. Limbaugh did — for good or ill — in this country? You can’t because they don’t exist.

Self-defense: Most women are still being raised with the “baked-in” idea that they cannot defend themselves. One of my main missions in life has been to humanize men enough to dismantle the notion that they are cyborg-like in their physical prowess. This “leg” deserves its own book… oh, wait! I wrote one! Gloria Steinem said, “Why are females of other species as fierce in self-defense as males, except female humans? Any woman who feels defenseless — physically or verbally — will be helped by my book ‘Beauty Bites Beast.’”

History: Next month is March, Women’s History Month. Didn’t know that? Trust me, you’re not alone. I wonder what it will take to have people make Women’s History Month as important as Black History Month. I offer kudos to those who have made Black history observances practically ubiquitous. Now, let’s awaken everyone to March, as everyone is related to their mother! By keeping people ignorant of their foremothers’ accomplishments and struggles, and those further back in history, we become limited by what we see as possible… or impossible.

I love and promote Dr. Riane Eisler’s work; she is one of the essential liberation philosophers of our time. Her book “The Real Wealth of Nations” delineates exactly where economies benefit in the short term by its use of free or low-wage workers primarily made up of women and people of color.

Meanwhile, how is your liberation table? Are your finances healthy? Do you speak up for yourself? Do you walk around scared of people? And finally, do you know the history of your own family or group? If you firm up even one of those legs, you’ll experience more freedom.

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.