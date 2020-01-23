Digging through sheet music in the old family piano bench can yield many pleasurable surprises — especially when your family’s played a supporting role in country, folk and jazz music history.

The Haden Triplets’ ingratiating new album, “The Family Songbook,” arose from just such a discovery after their uncle found his namesake father’s songbook, “Favorites of the Haden Family.” The triplets, of course, are Petra, Rachel and Tanya, daughters of late jazz bassist Charlie Haden and each respected as eclectic artists in their own right. Their grandfather, Carl E. Haden, palled around in his day with country royals like the Carter Family and Porter Wagoner, and headed up a Haden Family radio show in Missouri (where Charlie improbably began his music career as a yodeling “cowboy” toddler).

The Haden Triplets pay respect to that family heritage and its place within broader American history, opening “The Family Songbook” with the Appalachian traditional “Wayfaring Stranger,” in a mysterious arrangement haunted by Greg Leisz’s watery pedal steel, before presenting their grandfather’s “Who Will You Love.” It’s one of four songs on the album that he composed as a young man during the Depression, and with its sweet melody and romantic plea it strongly resembles early Carter Family efforts. Haden’s “Ozark Moon,” “Memories of Will Rogers” and “Gray Mother Dreaming” (the latter written with Ernie Harvey) also fit that hopeful folk template. The simple, sturdily constructed tunes afford the sisters ample room to braid their silken three-part harmonies, supported by an agile crew that includes guitarists Doyle Bramhall II and Bill Frisell; late Canned Heat bassist Larry Taylor; drummer Jay Bellerose; and percussionist Joachim Cooder.

The Haden songbook also includes “Every Time I Try,” composed by the triplets’ brother Josh Haden for director Wim Wenders’ 1997 thriller “The End of Violence.” In contrast with Josh’s band Spain’s earnest folk-pop recording for the film, the sisters’ rendition sounds like a dream overheard through a window; it’s less a plea than a confession, with strings supplanted by Leisz’s pedal steel. Other surprises include a cover of Jeff Bhasker and Kanye West’s “Say You Will” — instead of droid-like blips and Autotuned vocals, the song is given a flavor of the Old West — and a faithful reprise of Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch’s bewitching lullaby “Pretty Baby” from “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” that is a natural fit for the Hadens’ close, soothing harmonies.

Those statement-making choices are followed by a trio of standards: “Wildwood Flower,” F.J. Berry and J.H. Carr’s “What Would You Give” (first published in a shape-note songbook in 1912 and recorded in 1936 by brothers Bill and Charlie Monroe), and Albert Brumley’s gospel hymn “I’ll Fly Away.” They’re a fitting close to a contemporary “Family Songbook” solidly connected to its Appalachian roots.

