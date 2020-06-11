Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Tuesday, June 9

South Pasadena: 136; Alhambra: 249; Altadena: 170; Arcadia: 100; Glendale: 1065; Monrovia: 173;

San Gabriel: 166;

Total Confirmed Cases in Pasadena: 996

Total Deaths in Pasadena: 84

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 64,644

Total Deaths in LA County: 2,655

• On Monday, New Zealand announced that it had effectively eradicated the coronavirus, for now. Officials announced no new cases and no active cases and would reopen its economy, returning the country to a pre-pandemic normal. The country of five million entered a strict lockdown in late March and has now become one of a few countries to eliminate the virus.

• The drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities at the Rose Bowl have now been moved to local clinics. Since April, about 9,000 local residents and essential workers have been tested at the iconic football stadium. The city still offers testing at ChapCare’s Kathryn Barger Health Center at 1595 N. Lake Ave., by appointment only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a test and learn about other testing centers, visit cityofpasadena.net/public-health/covid-19-testing-centers.

• On Monday, the National Bureau of Economic Research announced that the US economy officially entered a recession in February. The announcement marks the end of the longest economic expansion — 128 months — according to records dating back to 1854. Most economists expect this recession to last only a few months but nonetheless see a deep impact.

• In addition to the reopening of the economy and other recreational areas, Pasadena health offficals now allow religious ceremonies to continue, according to an announcement made on May 27. The city falls in line with a similar LA County order. California officials also say gyms, bars and sports facilities could reopen as early as this Friday.

-— Information Complied by: Matthew Rodriguez