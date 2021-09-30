By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Cancer Support Community Pasadena is honoring courageous women in the community who have been impacted by cancer on Thursday, Oct. 7, with the 10th Ladies Night Out.

This year’s theme, “Back in the Saddle Again,” is a fitting homage to the organization’s safe return to in-person events.

“We’re so excited for the return of Ladies Night Out, and so is our community. Tickets are selling fast for this crowd favorite event,” said Kim Ferreira, CSCP’s director of events and marketing.

“Our sponsors and guests always have a great time connecting with friends, while making a meaningful difference for families facing cancer.”

Ladies Night Out begins at 5:30 p.m. with award-winning performer Holly Sidell serving as mistress of ceremonies. The $200 tickets include appetizers, wine and cocktails and dancing. For more information, visit cscp.link/ladiesnight2021 or call 626-796-1083. For questions, contact Ferreira at k.ferreira@cscpasadena.org.

Under the direction of dedicated co-chairs Marlene Evans and Becky Harris, the committee is transforming Alison and Mark Gamble’s backyard in Altadena into a rustic country jubilee.

The evening will feature vendor booths with a portion of proceeds going to CSCP, an auction, raffle prizes, cocktails, food stations, and music by Country Nation.

The event’s wine sponsor is Wenzlau Vineyard, and raffle sponsors are Altadena Town & Country Club and John Hardy Jewelry.

Ladies Night Out sponsors include Kal and Roy Antoun, SMPL Mortgage; Eleven Twenty Seven Foundation trustee Temo Arjani Elizabeth Arnett; Rosey Bell, Coldwell Banker Realty; Colleen Carey/Jodi Shoemake, principals, Lee & Associates Pasadena; City National Bank; Ann Cramblit Olson; DW Dixie; Ellen Driscoll; Marlene and Robert Evans; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel; LifeSource Water Systems; Becky Harris; Kobeissi Properties; Vicki Laidig; Ruben Marquez Interior Design; Margaret and David Mgrublian; Laura and Mike Mickens; Angie and Fritz Miller; Pie N Burger; Pansky Markle; Warren and Linda Procci; Sarah Rogers Real Estate; Rosemary Simmons; Peggy Smith; Meg and John Symes; Debra Underwood/Jeff Green and families; Arlene Vidor and Laura Wending.

“Our in-person Ladies Night Out has been a long time coming, and we’re so grateful for our community’s enthusiasm and support around this evening,” said Patricia Ostiller, CSCP’s executive director.

“Proceeds benefit nearly 1,000 people in our community who rely on us each year for support, education and hope as they face cancer. Our programs are offered free of charge so no one faces cancer alone.”

The organization is located at 76 E. Del Mar Boulevard, Suite 215, in the Pasadena Humane building. More information is available at cscpasadena.org.