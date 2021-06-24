By Matthew Rodriguez

The Pasadena Tenant Justice Coalition launched a campaign to amend city’s charter to solve the affordable housing crisis.

The campaign comes a few weeks before California’s eviction moratorium expires, leaving many tenants with months of back rent.

“It is extremely important,” said Pasadena Tenants Union organizer Ryan Bell. “The attitude is we can go back to normal, but people don’t have their jobs back necessarily.”

The PTJC is comprised of several organizations such as the Pasadena Tenants Union and call for Pasadena to amend its charter to include protection from no-fault evictions and rent stabilization. The city has yet to take a position on rent stabilization, but did institute an eviction moratorium during the early days of the pandemic.

The charter amendment would affect many in Pasadena, as about 62% of all residents are renters.

While the state passed the Tenant Protection Act in 2019, it does not protect tenants of single-family homes or tenancies shorter than 12 months from no-fault evictions. The act also expires in 2030.

“Our charter amendment will cover those that are left out by the state Tenant Protection Act,” said Bell. “And it will be permanent as opposed to the state Tenant Protection Act which is temporary.”

The city has a tenant protection ordinance, where it requires the landlord to pay a relocation fee if they wish to move the tenant out of the unit. While Bell recognizes the importance of the ordinance, he said he believes that there should be more protections to other tenants.

“None of that protects against rising rents and the threat of no-fault evictions, especially once the protections expire at the state level,” he said.

The charter amendment aims to cap rising rents and make housing more affordable in Pasadena.

Under the TPA, once every 12 months, residential rents may only be increased by 5% plus the percentage change in the cost of living, which is determined by the Consumer Price Index, or 10%, whichever is less. The CPI essentially measures inflation and is oftentimes linked with rent increases.

Bell believes that even with this provision, an increase to rent by almost 10% would still put renters in a precarious position.

Under the proposed amendment, rent increases would be limited to once per year and would be determined by 75% of the CPI.

“It’s appropriate that rents would increase by a certain amount but certainly keep it within the bounds of the normal increase in the cost of consumer goods,” said Bell. “What we’ve seen over the last decade or so is rent is outpacing the overall CPI by three times.”

According to the Census Bureau, in 2015-2018 the CPI increased by only 12.5%, while the median rent increased almost tripled that figure, at 32%.

This has led to people spending a significant portion of their paychecks on rents. In 2019, about 49% of all of the renters in Pasadena were rent-burdened — paying 30% of their income towards rent — and almost 26% were severely rent-burdened, meaning they were putting 50% or more of their income towards rent.

Bell hopes the charter amendment receives enough support to be placed on the ballot so that renters have more protections against evictions and pricing out.

“It’s going to be so important for people be able to have that assurance that their housing will be consistent,” said Bell. “Almost two-thirds of our community live with this kind of instability in their lives every day.”