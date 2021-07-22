By Jordan Houston

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

After a year of economic hurdles on the heels of the pandemic, Ten Thousand Villages Pasadena is celebrating 15 years with a giveaway bash to support local businesses.

The South Lake store is ringing in its anniversary on July 24 with an outdoor party and 15 giveaways featuring local companies and other fair trade organizations, according to Ten Thousand Villages Pasadena Assistant Manager Hayley Chesshir Bernard.

The giveaway participants include Float, Home Brewed Bar, DeMilo Designs, BanSUP Refill, Rose City Coffee, Trader Joes on South Lake, The Tote Project, Malia Fair Trade Designs, Conscious Step, Zaric Fair Trade, True Moringa and the Women’s Bean Project.

Vintage Ten Thousand Villages items will also be featured in the drawing, Bernard added.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating our 15th anniversary this year,” Bernard told Pasadena Weekly. “Especially since last year things felt very grim and we weren’t really sure if we would make it through the pandemic.

“Thankfully, with the help of donations from our community, and pivoting the way we do business by building a store website so people could shop locally online for store pickup We made it through, and now it’s time to celebrate.”

Partygoers can visit the store, located at 567 S. Lake Avenue, anytime between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to enter the giveaway drawing, as well as mingle with other fair trade supporters on the front patio.

Free treats – like chocolate chip cookies and chocolate dipped pretzel rods made by Bernard’s mom, as well as a home chef and caterer – and a photo booth will be available just steps away from the store’s ethically-sourced collection of artisan-crafted home décor, personal accessories and other gift items, Bernard said.

The Downtown Women’s Center social enterprise MADE by DWC created a limited-edition candle line for Ten Thousand Villages Pasadena, Bernard said. The item will be sold exclusively at the store.

Ten Thousand Villages, identifying as a global maker-to-marker movement, has been pioneering the concept of fair trade since 1946, its website states.

It guarantees ethically sourced, handcrafted gifts, home wares and fashion accessories via a network of 50 branded stores, 300-plus retail partners and an e-commerce shop, Bernard explained.

“Fair trade proves that greater justice in world trade is possible,” Bernard said. “It highlights the need for change in the rules and practice of conventional trade and shows how a successful business can also put people first.”

She continued, “It is a tangible contribution to the fight against poverty, climate change and economic crisis.”

Ten Thousand Villages aims to break cycles of generational poverty while connecting 20,000 artisans in 30 developing countries across the world with “conscious shoppers” in the U.S, Bernard said.

According to the store’s website, its name was inspired by a quote from Mahatma Gandhi:

“Because in every village are people who want to live a meaningful life with dignity and who bring beautiful culture worth sharing. Multiply the village idea by ten thousand and it represents the world we’re working to build.”

In the global movement, independent certifiers, such as Ten Thousand Villages, work to uphold the economic, social and environmental standards of fair trade by auditing producers, traders and other companies through a certification process.

“When you buy something that is fair trade, you can be assured that there was no exploitation and that nobody was harmed in the making of that product,” Bernard previously told Pasadena Weekly.

Ten Thousand Villages Pasadena has become a staple within the community as a space to gather for fair trade advocates.

Spearheading sustainability and social justice, the South Lake location frequently partners with local mission-driven businesses. Bernard said the store is a loyal participant in the annual Taste of South Lake, as well as a common “pop-up presence at alternative holiday sales around town.”

The assistant manager said she is looking forward to celebrating the store’s history and its principles in a COVID-friendly environment with fellow fair trade enthusiasts.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating with people again,” Bernard said. “After a year of no in-person events, it feels really good to have something to celebrate.”

To learn more about the anniversary event, contact Bernard at assistant.pasadena@tenthousandvillages.com or visit www.villagespasadena.com.