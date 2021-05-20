By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Ella Lesnever has been a swimmer since she was seven. The Blair Middle School student wants to continue doing so when she enters Blair High School.

But one thing may prevent her from having the full experience: the high school’s lack of a timer.

The teen is hosting a fundraiser for a new swim timing system for the pool. The Grocery Outlet in Altadena will donate a portion of the proceeds from its Food Truck Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, to Lesnever’s cause.

She will be on hand to discuss her project, for which she hopes to raise $17,000. The Pasadena Educational Foundation is managing the donation webpage and earmarking the collected funds until Lesnever and her family can place the order. All donations are tax-deductible.

“I am excited to connect with my community to help make my goal a reality,” she said. “I understand the timing system is expensive, so I am also seeking to make connections with local businesses and companies to ask for their support for Blair aquatics. The donation website is bit.ly/blairtiming, where you can also find a video that I created that explains my project in detail.”

Lesnever wants to help herself and her future teammates fully enjoy their swimming career at Blair.

“I look forward to swimming as a Blair Viking starting next year at the high school,” she said. “I was sad to learn the Blair High School swim team has needed to travel for all their competitions for many years due to the lack of necessary equipment at their pool, so I decided to help.

“It’s exciting that Blair recently received a grant from the Tournament of Roses to purchase starting blocks for the pool, but the Blair swimmers still need a timing system to hold accurate home swim meets.”

Lesnever said swimming offers many health and social benefits to the students. The Blair swimmers would take great pride in being able to compete at their own school with a home crowd of friends, teachers and family cheering on.

In addition to swimming, Lesnever is a Girl Scout, which taught her if there is a problem she cares about, she should partner with her community and take action to address it.

“I researched the timing systems available, and then reached out to multiple companies that supply swimming equipment for information and quotes,” she added.

“I consulted with the Blair High School Principal David Ibarra, swim coach Daniela Nava, and Phyllis Fash from the Pasadena Educational Foundation to discuss my findings and pick the most appropriate system for our school, and we found the one we’re hopefully going to purchase.”

To help Lesnever, email her at ellalesnever@gmail.com.