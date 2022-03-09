By Bliss Bowen

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

“Food and music,” veteran songwriter Marty Axelrod mused. “What could be more communal?”

The prompt for Axelrod’s comment was a lengthy discussion about late mutual friend Jimmy Yessian — so beloved as “Muffin” in the Southland acoustic music community that for years many people were unsure of the Bronx-raised artist’s surname.

A kind, husky presence with a fondness for head bandanas and cutoff T-shirts, he had a gift for bringing people together with his songs — melodic portraits of people’s lives and aspirations — as well as his earthy humor and gourmet cooking.

Born James Walter Yessian, he was a stalwart presence at songwriter events across LA County throughout the 1990s and 2000s — from monthly Western Beat nights at Highland Grounds in Hollywood and Wednesday night gatherings at the Hot House Café in North Hollywood to the Tall Men Group, the “band of brothers” he launched 10 years ago that has become a familiar presence at Pasadena-area venues.

The Tall Men Group will honor Yessian, who died of cancer in September, with a two-set tribute show Sunday, March 13, at the Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena.

Axelrod recalls receiving a group email from Yessian in December 2011 that was also addressed to fellow singer-songwriters Severin Browne, Jeff Kossack, John Stowers and Ed Tree.

“He invited us over for dinner just to talk about where we were at with our songwriting. We’d all known each other for 20 years already, and we all said yes, which he was shocked by. That night is when we decided to meet again and everybody bring in a new song. Now it’s 10 years later and we’re still doing it,” Axelrod said with a laugh. “Ten friggin’ years, and he had to make dinner the second Tuesday of every month.”

Those monthly collaborations yielded hundreds of songs — with Yessian, Axelrod, Browne, Kossack, Stowers and Tree each writing a song to an agreed-upon theme that they shared around dinners cooked by Yessian — and five albums. With six independent artists in the lineup, it was a democratic outfit from the jump, anchored by Yessian. It was also another example of his talent for community building.

“He had so many great songs. It’s crazy to think about. It was such a privilege to hear them for the first time sitting around his living room,” Axelrod said. “And just going through all the changes, the divorces and the illnesses, grandchildren, and whatever else was going on in our lives, it became like a men’s group as well as a physical songwriter group.

“He just knew how to bring people together in a meaningful way, not in a calculated way of, like, ‘This person needs something from that person.’ It wasn’t like networking in the least. It was like, ‘Let’s find better ways to be friends.’”

Last July, Kossack released “MuffinMusic: The Songs of Jimmy ‘Muffin’ Yessian” (https://bit.ly/MuffinMusic), a 27-track compilation of Yessian songs performed by bandmates and fellow singer-songwriters such as Chuck Cannon, Sweet Talk Radio and Astrid Young. At Yessian’s request, $15 of each download purchased was designated for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Axelrod, Browne, Stowers and Tree have continued their tradition of monthly gatherings throughout the pandemic, albeit with Zoom during the shutdown and takeout pizza instead of Yessian’s more sophisticated gourmet meals.

“It still does feel like a band of brothers,” Axelrod noted, even without Yessian and Kossack, who amicably departed the band before Yessian’s death. “And Jimmy probably had more to do than anybody with creating that feeling. I have a song called ‘The Afterlife,’ which basically says the only afterlife I believe in is the people who love you talking about you. So that’s what we have to do: keep his songs alive.”

Tall Men Group’s tribute to Jimmy Yessian

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13

WHERE: Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena

COST: $20 (cash only at the door)

INFO: For reservations, call 626-798-6236. Patrons must be masked and fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination upon entry,

tallmengroup.weebly.com, coffeegallery.com