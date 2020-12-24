The Awakening Of Dr. Claus

By Ellen Snortland

Thanks to a longtime source, I have a major scoop as I have obtained a verified copy of the following letter from Dr. Claus to Mr. Santa Claus.

North Pole / Claus Haus

December 24, 2020

Dear Nick,

Let me come right out and say it: the first thing I have on my wish list this year is to leave you. After 1,750 years of marriage, it is way past time I leave. In truth, I haven’t loved you for 1,749 of those years, but for the sake of appearances I have hung onto an icy marriage. Why now? What was the icicle that broke the reindeer’s back? It was when I discovered that you were the source of the COVID-19 virus. Talk about being a “Super Spreader!”

In 2019, I begged you to let me deliver the gifts. After all, it has always been I and the elves who’ve done everything as you grabbed the credit. Nevertheless, you had a fever, could barely breathe and sounded like you were hacking up a lung, all while watching Fox News nonstop. But nooooo… you had to put on your red “Make The North Pole Great Again” Santa hat and go on your yearly “Ho, Ho, Ho!” tour, which turned into the “Hack, hack, hack!” tour. Do you have any idea how many droplets you spread that night? You started a worldwide pandemic, Mr. Kris “I won’t wear a mask because it’s too sissy” Kringle.

I’m leaving you for my childhood sweetheart, Lucia Barbrödottir, back in Norway. And might I remind you that Norway is a socialist/capitalist hybrid, so you can put that in your right-wing extremist pipe and smoke it. And feel free to stuff that into your pal Lou Dobbs’ stocking.

Lucia and I have been corresponding for centuries. She thinks I’m beautiful and tells me so. We luxuriate in the scent of our lavender sachets. We stare into each other’s deep blue eyes and exult in the cobwebs of wrinkles on our faces while enjoying our amply upholstered bodies. Speaking of which, how dare you fat-shame me all these years, even though you haven’t seen your own Yule log for centuries.

Regarding the “Rona,” you didn’t have the common decency to bust yourself. Instead, you let the Chinese take the blame, and they don’t believe in you! Even worse, you stayed quiet while Drumpf—the ultimate phony-baloney patriarchal jerk—started calling it the Kung Flu. Shame on you for passing up ample opportunities to correct that hateful, racist rhetoric. Just like many of the cowardly, sniveling U.S. Republicans, you stayed silent.

I know I will get hate mail for divorcing you, instead of you being correctly vilified for your double life. I’m done with your white cis male privilege. I’m taking the reindeer calves with me. You can keep your igloo-style monstrosity of a McMansion, built with unpaid labor. Although I don’t want spousal support, I want you to finally give the elves a standard living wage. If you don’t, I’ll be busting you with the newly revitalized International Union of Allied Novelty and Production Workers.

I remember you when you were young and generous. How you saved those Turkish Christian daughters from the sex trade by providing their dowries. That was the Nick I loved. From then on, it was downhill.

How could you sell your soul to Satan? He suckered you into using the same letters as his name to come up with Santa; I saw through that immediately… why didn’t you? And what about your sadistic mean streak of putting coal in the shoes of poor children? Guilting kids into living a confining binary of naughty or nice? You’re one to talk. Who do you think you are to scar children that way, when in fact, all of us are on the naughty-nice spectrum!

If you had a conscience, you would volunteer to dispense the vaccine since you already have a worldwide distribution system anyway. I won’t be holding my breath.

Don’t contact me, and for goodness’ sakes, do not come down Lucia’s and my chimney. I’m going Full Pagan and worshiping the Norse Goddess Elle, Goddess of Age and Wisdom. You may not be aware of her any longer since you helped usher her into obscurity. She’s the goddess who, as an old woman, was so powerful she wrestled that upstart Thor to the ground without hurting him! She simply put him in his place. Now he’s got billion-dollar movies, and Elle only has a niche magazine. Ugh.

Sexism, racism, materialism need to go, and now, so do you.

Sincerely,

The woman formerly known as Dr. Claus. I am now Dr. Elle Glade Busker (Norwegian for Dr. Elle Happy Pants)

P.S. Enjoy your last plate of Snicker Doodles.

P.P.S. And yes, my two Ph.D.s in home economics and business administration allow me to use “Dr.” as an honorific, Mr. Couldn’t-be-bothered-with-education.

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.