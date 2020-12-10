Pasadena Girl Scout creates a virtual tour for her Gold Award Project

By Matthew Rodriguez

Led by a preteen tour guide, third-grader Amanda Kiesel walked around the Fenyes Mansion for the first time, instantly falling in love with the century-old building.

“I really enjoyed touring the mansion,” said Kiesel, now a senior at Marshall Fundamental High School. “I thought it was really cool to be led by a student that wasn’t much older than me because I feel like they could relate more.”

Similar to many other businesses during the pandemic, Fenyes Mansion closed during the March shutdown. While the mansion offered a virtual tour, it was designed for adults. Searching for a project for her Gold Award—the highest award in the Girl Scouts—and hoping to share her experiences in the mansion, Kiesel curated a youth-specific virtual tour.

“We have to put in 80 hours of service in order to achieve,” said Kiesel. “Ultimately it has to be something that you’re passionate about and creates a sustainable impact on the community.”

“Given that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, students aren’t allowed to gather in groups anymore or even go to school,” said Kiesel. “One of the downsides is that they miss out on opportunities like visiting the Pasadena History Museum and touring Fenyes Mansion.”

She first went to Jeannette O’Malley, the executive director of the Pasadena Museum of History.

“Amanda came to me looking to do her Gold Award,” O’Malley said. “We talked long about what would be the best project. We collaborated and came up with the idea that she would do a tour of the mansion for the youth because she was trained as a junior docent.”

Kiesel’s passion grew as she learned more about Fenyes Mansion when she became a junior docent with the Pasadena Museum of History in seventh grade. In this program, she became the pre-teen tour guide leading kids around Fenyes.

“She was very interested. She was a really good student,” said Brad Macneil, the director of education and public programming. “She really jumped into the program. [She] took it seriously and was a great tour guide in the seventh grade.”

As a junior docent, Kiesel learned not only the intricacies of the mansion but how to convey the mystique to children. She used this knowledge to curate the tour, gathering her favorite artifacts from the mansion and writing the kid-friendly text with it. She tried to emulate the same experience she once received when she was a third-grader.

“I really like to learn, and I want other students to enjoy learning as well,” said Kiesel. “I feel like if there’s any way that can make the experience more exciting for them and make them excited to learn that’s great!”

With her virtual tour open, Kiesel is excited kids can learn more about Fenyes Mansion.

“[I’m most excited about] the fact that kids will be able to share my love for the museum and for history in general in a way that I can relate to them,” said Kiesel. “I think it will be interesting how they can possibly relate their own life experiences and kind of reflect on how the history of the mansion and Pasadena has impacted their life today.”