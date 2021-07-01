By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Scholars and law enforcement officials gathered at the Pasadena Conference Center for the first symposium on race on June 26.

“The goal is to just have everybody self-reflect — especially those that represent the city government,” said founder and organizer Gina Dobson. “We don’t want history to repeat itself because we know that it does. I’m afraid that with the world is literally opening back up again, we’ll forget, and then here’s another shooting, here’s another knee on the neck.”

The symposium on race, entitled “Civic and Health Disparities: The Conflicts, the Conversations and Conclusion,” talked about ways to reform and hold police accountable. Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Cheryl Moody and Tiffiny Blacknell, special adviser to district attorney George Gascon.

“I choose optimism despite evidence of the contrary. I’m hopeful that last year wasn’t just a waste of our energy,” Blacknell said.

“I hope folks don’t come to celebrate this conviction and sentence of Derek Chauvin and believe that we solved the problems because we haven’t even scratched the surface… I hope it results in lasting change, but I’m not naive. I know that the American attention span can be short, unfortunately.”

Dobson organized this symposium following the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed. A graduate of Fuller Theological Seminary and a devout Christian, Dobson believed God called on her to continue the conversation on race.

“It’s interesting how the world closed because of COVID-19, but it was the Lord’s strategy to let us see the knee on the neck of George Floyd,” she said. “We had nothing better to do, but to be quarantined and to watch it in real time. That set a fire ablaze in my spirit as a person of the African Diaspora.”

The symposium began with the video of former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin murdering Floyd, setting the tone for the rest of the event. University of Southern California professor of law Dr. Jody Armour compared the video to the shooting of Walter Scott and the beating of Rodney King years before. He believed that there is much more work to be done to reform the police.

“This is triggering for me,” Armour said. “I’m not celebrating this conviction as a reckoning for law enforcement by any means.”

The panelists discussed ways to help reform the police, including implicit bias training and adding mental health professionals on teams before delving into their own stories of racism, especially the certain steps that Black mothers must take to ensure their children are safe.

“I fear once he’s out in the world, now that world will be opening back up, that he’ll be considered a threat,” Blacknell said.

“We don’t have the luxury of innocence in my house. My children are very aware of the world we live in. We have dinner talks every day. My son was scared. He was afraid to be around law enforcement, which is sad.”

This talk that many Black mothers and fathers have with their children comes from years of trauma that harkens back to the start of the slave trade in 1619. This notion is called the post-traumatic slavery syndrome which is a condition that is passed through generations of trauma going back to the times of slavery and continuing today through oppression and institutionalized racism. One of the panelists, clinical social worker Taniesha Horton believes that this leads to the traumatization of Black people, even when they haven’t experienced anything firsthand.

“I feel like even witnessing (events) through the media of what’s going on can also retraumatize us, even if we haven’t experienced it ourselves.”

The meeting continued with discussions about how to continue the conversations on race and ways to dismantle institutional racism. While this is the first symposium on race that Dobson organized, she hopes to continue this conversation every year.

“I think I’m just one of many faces (and) boots on the ground that’s having this discussion,” Dobson said. “I don’t think black people are having a moment. I think that now we’re finally being heard. I’m looking forward to what that looks like going forward.”