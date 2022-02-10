By Pasadena Weekly Staff

The Pasadena Symphony continues its 2021-22 season with updated COVID-19 vaccination requirements, including boosters for all eligible patrons, staff and musicians.

The orchestra sets the tone for a romantic Valentine’s weekend with Tchaikovsky “Violin Concerto” on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Ambassador Auditorium with performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Russian American conductor and Music Director of Chicago Opera Theater Lidiya Yankovskaya takes to the podium for the symphony’s ode to romance, which pairs Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture” with his “Violin Concerto.”

The show opens with “Elegia Andina,” a self-reflection from Gabriela Lena Frank.

With a multicultural background of Peruvian, Chinese, Lithuanian and Jewish descent, Frank explores her roots with pulsing Peruvian rhythms glittering throughout the piece.

Korean virtuoso Chee-Yun then takes center stage for Tchaikovsky’s emotionally stirring “Violin Concerto.”

Russian passion flows into the second half with the love theme of Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture,” and the fiery program concludes with the exotic rhythms of Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol.”

Recently, the Pasadena Symphony updated its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for performances at Ambassador Auditorium.

All patrons who are eligible must have received a COVID-19 booster dose in addition to being fully vaccinated to attend this performance.

Children 5 years and older who are fully vaccinated, and adults who have been fully vaccinated but are not yet eligible for a booster, will be allowed to attend. Masks are required to be always worn inside the venue, with N95, KN95 and Kn94 masks strongly recommended.

Dinner will be available in the outdoor, tented Rusnak Symphony Lounge. Patrons can enjoy creative menus for lunch and dinner at each concert by Claud & Co, a full bar and fine wines from the Michero Family serving Riboli Family Wines, plus music before the concert and during intermission. To provide the safest experience, all food must be preordered. For more information, visit bit.ly/symphony-dining.

The Pasadena Symphony presents “Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto”

WHEN: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

WHERE: Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena

COST: Tickets start at $35

INFO: pasadenasymphony-pops.org