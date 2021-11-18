By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Behavioral health and child welfare agency Sycamores has kicked off its annual adopt-a-family program, a longstanding tradition that matches caring donors with families in the local community who need support. Donations can include gifts of toys, clothing, household items, and food for the holidays.

“Many of our families do not have the means to provide presents for their children during the holidays,” said Debra Manners, president and CEO of Sycamores. “To see the smiles on the faces of the children and their parents who are lucky enough to be ‘adopted’ is truly uplifting.”

Sycamores has been in behavioral health for 120 years, providing care and support services to the most vulnerable children, adolescents, adults and families in Los Angeles County through its innovative and effective programs.

Donors to the adopt-a-family program can expect to receive a short story about the family that they’re matched with as well as a holiday wish list, giving donors insight into the family’s circumstances and needs.

“Last year we served roughly 40 families, and this year we hope to serve around 50,” said Dr. Jana Lord, senior vice president of Sycamores.

Once the holidays are over, donors will also receive a handwritten card from the family so that they can hear about the impact that they’ve had through their generosity.

“It brings a level of appreciation and acknowledgement of their contribution so donors can know how important of a role that they’re able to play when they’re not even present.”

In one of the adopt-a-family program’s past years, a single mother of three young children arrived at a Sycamores clinic in dire need of help and guidance so that she could emotionally and financially support her family.

“I can remember her in my office crying and thinking, ‘I love my kids so much and I want to do so much for them, but I don’t know what I’m going to do,’” Lord described. “Our organization was able to help match her up with different opportunities for employment as well as different aids that she was eligible for.”

Lord shared the mother’s story throughout the organization and was able to provide her with a sponsor; a Christmas tree, as her family observed Christmas; and gifts for her family. What’s more is that the organization also provided this mother with wrapping paper options and gave her the gifts unwrapped so that she could wrap and handwrite on them herself.

“They were not from our organization. They were from her, which I think gave her a sense of pride and self-esteem that she was able to do something on behalf of herself for her children. We wanted to empower this mother to be uplifted,” Lord explained. “We’re really in the business of trying to strengthen the relationships that are between the caregiver and the child, strengthening the bonds that supersede a gift.”

After the past 18 months of enduring life amidst a global pandemic, the value of cherishing every moment spent with family during the holidays remains as important as ever.

“I think because we’ve all undergone a collective trauma with the pandemic, there’s a global appreciation for family, for togetherness and for relativeness in one another, so I hope that yields increased compassion for those who may not have the economic means.”

To get involved in the Sycamores’ adopt-a-family program, contact Melissa Pittson at mpittson@sycamores.org or call 626-395-7100 ext. 2018.