Florynce Kennedy, the late great feminist and civil rights attorney, once said, “There are very few jobs that actually require a penis or vagina. All other jobs should be open to everybody.” With that in mind, my experience regarding the sweet and caring “jobs” in our society — for example, sending sympathy cards — shows that they fall into a gendered category. Do you really need a vagina to go to the effort of mailing a condolence card? Apparently so.

Case in point: I received many beautiful and heartfelt cards upon the news of my sister Alane’s death. And not one of them was from a man. Oh sure, plenty of men signed them, which I appreciate… but still.

I don’t want this to come off as finger-wagging, not one bit, but rather as a “hmm…” moment. And I have to say that personally I’m an utter failure at card sending of any kind, yet another place where anti-feminists can call me a feminine failure. I attribute my card-sending phobia to watching my usually sanguine and nonswearing late mother become a muttering, fussing and cursing demon-woman during “card-sending season,” starting around Thanksgiving and ending a couple of weeks before Christmas. She sure didn’t create a future for me to look forward to as a grown woman. “Gee, I can’t wait to do what Mommy does!” Not.

And frankly, the time squeeze that most working families are undergoing right now doesn’t leave a lot of room for “niceties.” My husband and I are working our tails off 24/7 to make ends meet. But I know other people in our boat, and yet the woman manages to send a card. They are better people than I am.

Back to the gendered aspects of cards. Isn’t a floral arrangement a more expensive and flashier version of a card? Plenty of men send them. I’m thinking of my own husband and a retired male police captain with traditional masculine values. Both of them are amazingly quick and agile about sending flowers.

I suggested to our friends who also care for our retired cop that we send him flowers upon a significant occasion in his life, and … crickets. Why aren’t flowers for men acceptable? I am sure that men like flowers. I’ve even witnessed it! During decades of being the recipient of flowers, I can swear to you that the men in my life really liked the flowers.

Hey, florists! Aren’t flowers something you could start to market for men?

I can see the campaign slogans:

• Flowers for the Fellas!

• Strap-on corsages are for strapping people. That’s you, dude!

• Mask your day (and your face) with a bouquet!

Well, not such great poems, but you get the gist.

And you’d think card companies would also jump on the marketing bandwagon to butch up the idea of cards to all the manly men out there. There could be an explanation as to why they don’t.

As some of you may recall, Susan Faludi’s 1991 bestseller, “Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women,” revealed that some companies would rather lose money than deal with having low sales numbers from women. For example, at the time, women didn’t like to buy frilly, fancy lingerie but men did as, I guess, aspirational gifts to their female loved ones. That American corporations would willingly damage their bottom lines is counter-intuitive, except when it comes to upholding archaic notions of femininity and masculinity.

In September 2015, Bustle.com included Backlash among its list of “25 bestsellers from the last 25 years you simply must make time to read.” Have you read it? It’s worth a revisit, that’s for sure. And I will. I’m also pretty sure that it will be, sadly, still as relevant as it was almost 30 years ago.

Anyway, back to cards… now I am really beating myself up for all the cards I never sent! And I wonder if people have noticed. And then, if they did notice the card deficit from me, did they then wonder why my husband didn’t send a card?

I wonder what Florynce Kennedy would say about this. I think she’d agree that people with penises certainly can send cards, and it’s about time they do. In the meantime, fellas, thanks for signing your wife’s card to me. I am really grateful for that.

Ellen Snortland has written Consider This… for the Pasadena Weekly for decades. Reach her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com