By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

A 13-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while playing video games inside of his home on Raymond Avenue Nov. 20.

Iran Moreno was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A candlelit vigil was held on Nov. 22 at Villa-Parke Community Center that saw residents come together in his honor, and a floral memorial now grows outside the Moreno family home.

“We have lost an innocent life in Pasadena. This life was bright and precious; this young teenager had joy and purpose, and the future belonged to him,” said Councilmember John J. Kennedy in a statement on Nov. 21. “As diverse peoples and diverse communities, we must stand up and stand together. Justice must be done; it is up to us to speak out and not remain silent. If you know something, say something.”

The police believe that neither Moreno nor his family were the intended target of the shooting, and there is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or to report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Moreno’s murder has been one of several tragedies that occurred during the recent increase in violent crime heading into the holiday season. Two people were killed in East Pasadena on Nov. 23.

“The safety of our city is my top priority,” Mayor Victor Gordo said. “I am working with my City Council colleagues, our city manager, police chief, fire chief, city staff and community leaders to address this violence as well as assist with the immediate needs of our community members who are deeply impacted. I ask all of you to keep our victims in your prayers as we work to stop this violence.”

Police initially received a call of shots fired at around 2:30 p.m. and officers arrived on the scene to find an elderly man in his 70s with several fatal gunshot wounds, then pursued an armed suspect. The suspect tried to carjack a vehicle then fled on foot, took a hostage at gunpoint, and was finally shot and killed in a shootout with police.

According to reports, Pasadena saw an 85% increase in gun violence in 2020, and in the last two years the Pasadena Police Department has confiscated more than 700 firearms from search warrants.

“We are marshaling all our city resources and focusing on prevention and intervention efforts as was needed in this latest incident, and I stress the importance for all of us to work together as neighbors and friends to address the issue of violence in our community.”