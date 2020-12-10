Author traces Jon B.’s story in new biography

By Tracy Heck

Author/journalist Dominique Carson believes Altadena R&B star Jon B. doesn’t get the attention he deserves.

So, she penned the biography “Jon B.: Are You Still Down?” The book—which was featured on Fox, NBC, CBS and Medium online platforms—tells of the singer’s rise to fame against the odds in the late 1990s.

“I wrote the book because I’d just finished a biography on a female R&B legend but found out I couldn’t release the book as of yet because of permissions and distribution agreements that hadn’t been worked out yet,” Carson said.

“I knew it would be a while, so I put it on hold and decided I wanted to focus on a male R&B artist who doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. I immediately thought of Jon B.”

Jon B. grew up in a musical family and ended up working with his idol and subsequent mentor, Babyface. He made musical history after he collaborated with Tupac Shakur.

Carson became a fan after seeing him on the TV show “All That” and was drawn to his story.

“He has contributed so much, even from a racial standpoint because he had to overcome not being taken seriously because of his skin color,” she said.

“From a music perspective, he and Tupac made history with their collaboration because in that time, there weren’t any raw, edgy collaborations with male R&B artists and male hip-hop artists. When you listen to ‘Are You Still Down?’ it has a raw, edgy vibe to it and following that recording, you started to see more of those type of collaborations. That’s how you have Lil Wayne and Robin Thicke and Babyface and Lil Wayne and Chris Brown and Fat Joe. That all started with Tupac and Jon B.”

Carson interviewed Jon B. years ago. It was his humble and jovial spirit that stuck with her,

“A lot of his most popular songs, like ‘They Don’t Know,’ are songs that people don’t realize are his,” she said. “They think someone else sang them. This was a chance to give him some recognition.”

She shared that while researching for the book, she was surprised to learn Shakur was a Jon B. fan before the collaboration.

“Another thing that shocked me was that he was the last person to work in the studio with him physically before his death,” Carson said.

“That was a big shock. He had the opportunity to have a personal interaction with Tupac. They made such a beautiful vibe together and formed a strong bond in such a short time.”

Carson has actively interviewed celebrities since 2013 and recently spoke with rap icon Master P. She began writing as an extra credit assignment that led to a talk with Floyd Carter Sr., one of the original Tuskegee Airmen as they were promoting the 2012 film “Red Tails.”

A licensed massage therapist, Carson was pleased to work with friends on “Jon B.: Are You Still Down?”

“My team all have their own independent projects, but they were all on board,” she said. “They learned so much because of my passion and drive that sparked their own interest in learning about Jon B.”

“Jon B.: Are You Still Down?”

The book is available on Amazon and Good Reads.