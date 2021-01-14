Vallarta Supermarkets launches ‘Vallarta Go’ with Instacart

By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Latino-owned Vallarta Supermarkets has kickstarted “Vallarta Go” in partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery.

With the new partnership, customers throughout Southern and Central California can have their Vallarta Supermarket groceries delivered to their door via Instacart.

“With ‘Vallarta Go,’ we’re making it more convenient and safe for our customers to shop at Vallarta, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Lewis, vice president of marketing, Vallarta Supermarkets.

“Customers can now shop from the convenience of their home and have their groceries and fresh authentic foods Vallarta is known for delivered to their door. Curbside pickup is also an option in select locations.”

Vallarta Supermarket customers can shop by visiting vallartasupermarkets.com or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device.

Customers then enter their ZIP code, select the Vallarta Supermarkets storefront, and can begin adding groceries to their digital cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s designated time.

“As people across the state stay close to home this holiday season, we’re proud to partner with Vallarta Supermarkets—one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California—to deliver the groceries and goods families need to celebrate safely at home,” said Andrew Nodes, vice president of retail at Instacart.

“We look forward to partnering with Vallarta Supermarkets to help them connect with and serve their customers online, which we know is more important than ever this year.”

The Vallarta Go Instacart service will be available at Vallarta’s stores located throughout California, including San Fernando Valley, Whittier, Downey, Pasadena, Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, San Diego, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Victorville, Hesperia, Indio, San Joaquin Valley, Antelope Valley, Anaheim and Los Angeles.