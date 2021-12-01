By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Steve Spiegel is passionate about two things: Disney and neon.

The Disney Imagineer is combining his two loves for “The Wonderful World of Disney Neon,” a Zoom talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, thanks to The Museum of Neon Art in Glendale.

Spiegel has been photographing vintage neon signs for a decade.

“As soon as The Museum of Neon Art opened in Glendale, I immediately contacted them to volunteer and do whatever was needed to help,” he said.

“I’ve been involved with photographing vintage neon signs for the last 10 years. The museum knew I was with Walt Disney Imagineering, and we’ve talked recently about the idea of me combining my day job with my hobby of photographing neon and do a talk about how neon is used in the Disney parks around the world.”

Disney theme parks are known for their rigorous attention to historic and aesthetic detail and the “Imagineers,” Disney’s team of artists, writers, engineers and technicians use neon and other forms of lighting in multiple ways, from perfectly replicating Golden Age movie houses of Hollywood to transporting audiences into hyper-realistic future worlds.

A Q&A will follow the presentation. Audience members will be able to ask follow-up questions about Disney and how neon is used in the parks.

“We are thrilled to share a unique backstage pass to the magic of Disney Parks with Steve Spiegel,” museum executive director Corrie Siegel said.

“It is incredible to see how Imagineers conjure new worlds and construct layers of reality. Steve Spiegel’s work helps me to see storytelling and neon in a new light. We are honored to offer this fascinating presentation.”

Spiegel is a story editor executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, the creative force that imagines, designs and brings to life all Disney theme parks, resorts, attractions and cruise ships worldwide. In this role, Spiegel has written notable Disney experiences including “Honey, I Shrunk the Audience!” “Star Tours: The Adventures Continue,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT!”

His photographs of vintage neon have been featured in exhibits at The Museum of Neon Art, The Perfect Exposure Gallery in Los Angeles and in a “Signs from Different Worlds: Vienna meets Havana” exhibit in Vienna, Austria.

Spiegel said preparing for the talk was a learning experience.

“I did a lot of research into the history of neon on the parks,” he said. “I learned a lot putting this presentation together. I’ve been with Walt Disney Imagineering for 31 years, but I had to dig further back than that to get the whole story on neon use in the parks. I’m really excited to be sharing that.”

Neon signs speak to baby boomers’ childhood and history. When cameras were added to cellphones, Spiegel began snapping photos of “cool signs.” Today he uses an array of cameras from mirrorless digital to old-school 35 mm and medium format film to capture neon.

“I thought that was my own little quirky hobby,” he said. “Then Instagram came along. I didn’t understand how to use Instagram at first and then a millennial taught me how to hashtag.

“I couldn’t believe it. I wasn’t alone. There were so many other people doing this. We started befriending each other through the app — here’s this person in Dallas taking incredible photos. Here’s another in New York and Florida.”

As Signs United, Spiegel and fellow neon lovers travel together to places like Las Vegas and Mesa, Arizona, the latter of which has the piece de resistance, the diving lady at the Starlite Motel.

“It includes photographers for sure,” he said about Signs United, which he co-founded. “But also artists who do fine art paintings of neon signs and those who make miniature replications of vintage signs also belong to our group, as do historians and museum preservationists.

“It’s been very exciting to find all these people who not only want to photograph, build and paint them, but also help restore or save them.”

He loves what the Museum of Neon Art is doing to save neon signs. Even if the signs do have to come down, the staff works to save them and add them to their collection. Recently, he was saddened that the sign at Pig ‘N Whistle on Hollywood Boulevard was lost before anyone had a chance to save it.

“That was LA history that unfortunately can’t be brought back. That’s why it’s so important that we all keep our eyes open when a business with a vintage neon sign closes for good. When the museum can rescue a sign from being lost forever, it’s so rewarding.”

Spiegel got his start at Disney after working in LA as a writer for “The Arsenio Hall Show” in the 1980s. From there, he became a freelance writer before joining Walt Disney Imagineering.

“I found that was the perfect type of writing job for me, for my personality and my background,” he said.

“There’s no getting in a rut when one project is a 3D experience and the next is a live vehicle stunt show, a Circle-Vision 360 presentation about Canada, or a thrill attraction around ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’”

Spiegel feels blessed to work with “incredibly creative people,” he said. He spoke to several of his coworkers for research on this presentation. About 80% of the photos he’ll showcase are from the Disney archives and media vaults.

“I’m going to talk about why we use it, how we use it and how it helps to immerse the guests in the story we want them to be a part of,” Spiegel said. “I’m also going to cover when neon doesn’t make sense for the story. It should be a fun talk.”

“The Wonderful World of Disney Neon”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9

WHERE: Zoom, courtesy of the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale

COST: $10

INFO: neonmona.org