The city of South Pasadena faces calls from constituents asking for greater transparency after learning of an “astonishingly incomplete” budget and a council member creating fake email accounts to criticize her foes and praise her allies.

“The city of South Pasadena management and its city council has not published an audit in two and half years,” said Josh Betta. “The city manager has not published a financial status report during the entirety of her three-year tenure — that is a lethal combination.”

A ‘Budgeting Error’

Betta, the city’s former financial director from 2001 to 2008, worked in several municipalities, including San Marino, Glendora and most notably the city of Bell. Betta was chosen to restructure the Bell’s finances after a scandal regarding misappropriation of over $50 million in public funds.

He published a report outlining significant concerns of the city’s finances for the past few years calling it an “intellectual crime.” In his 56-page report, he describes the growing number of retirees and their pensions and post-employment benefits that accompany them.

“[This suggests] that nobody knows where the spending is, how much it is, whether the city has a balanced budget and the state of their reserves,” he said. “South Pasadena is like other California communities to the extent that it is shouldering skyrocketing post-employment costs… It is unlike many California communities in that its voters have never been given the benefit of informed choice.”

Also, Betta reports that there is a major error in the city’s budget for FY 2019-2020. According to the South Pasadenan, in FY 2018-2019, the auditable reserves totaled $16.99 million,while in FY 2019-2020, the audible reserves totaled $12.48 million. This “budgeting error” accounts for nearly $4.5 million of lost funds. Betta admits that this may not indicate any type of wrongdoing; however, it will remain unknown until a full audit of the government’s finances.

According to Betta, the city has yet to acknowledge the report on public record, even though it has been brought to their attention by not only him but other concerned citizens.

“The Betta report has never been acknowledged on public record. They have not decided to study it, to appoint a blue-ribbon committee for it,” he said. “The city council has not acted, to publicly study the failures of this administrative government. I think that is the fundamental unfairness to those that make up a great community.”

In addition to his report, Betta contacted the finance director Karen Aceves to express his concerns, which fell on deaf ears.

“She told me that they were aware they hadn’t done their audits according to timelines and deadlines for the last two years,” he said. “They decided anyway to propose a new budgetary spending plan. I told her she was making a huge institutional mistake.”

According to the South Pasadenan, this report arrives while City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe has come under fire for 22 contracts approved during her tenure. As city manager DeWolfe has unilateral authority to approve contracts less than $25,000. The deals given out have been assigned to vacant positions, polling, permit processing, audit prep and communication services, half of which were for amounts between $24,375 and $25,000.

Also, the South Pasadenan reports that resident and management consultant Sheila Rossi and her husband Steve Rossi believe that there are significant differences between the budget approved by the Finance Commission and the one presented to the city council.

Twitter fingers

Along with South Pasadena’s budgetary woes, councilwoman Marina Khubeserian announced her resignation after she used fake emails to attack her critics and praise her allies.

According to a complaint submitted to the South Pasadena Police Department, resident Chris Bray accuses Khubeserian of using two aliases — “Mel Trom” and “Emily Diaz-Vines — to threaten a colleague and attack residents who were critical of South Pasadena’s City Hall.

“While this happened during a time of great personal stress and when I was facing a serious health issue, there is absolutely no excuse for my conduct,” Khubeserian said in a statement. “I also have some serious reactions to a medication I was taking and had a lot of increased anxiety that was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She also said that she was “extremely remorseful and mortified by my actions.”

According to published reports, Khubesarian disguised herself as Diaz-Vines, claiming to be a 17-year-old editor at the South Pasadena High School newspaper. She called Bray a “pervert” as he tried to uncover her true identity with a cup of coffee.

She also targeted Betta in an attempt to discredit the former financial director as his report. The would-be whistleblower accused Betta of domestic violence and of creating hostile work environments during his tenure at other cities. She also claimed she confirmed it with an unnamed city employee in Glendora and a journalist.

“I was shocked to see how much it is governed by social media and tribal conduct,” said Betta. “I was unpleasantly surprised with how ineffective the government was, having been dominated by tribal infighting below the surface. I think that speaks to what may be troubling in local governments in the present and future.”