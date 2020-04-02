Paraphrasing 17th-century historian and theologian Thomas Fuller, it’s always darkest before the dawn.

But one can only wonder — with deadly coronavirus killing tens of thousands of people in the United States, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and other countries— how much darker can it get before the metaphorical sun of health and happiness rises again?

With most restaurants in Pasadena running on dwindling reserves, offering only takeout or pickup and no sit down dinners and some of those eateries and most stores, gyms, clubs and other businesses closed, a few glimmers of hope appeared on the immediate horizon over the past few weeks.

One came last week in the form of USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort, the US Navy’s massive hospital ships, respectively deployed to Los Angeles and New York, considered the national epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. Doctors and other military medical personnel will treat non-infected patients in an effort to make room in currently overwhelmed civilian medical facilities for people being impacted by the highly infectious disease.

Another hopeful development also came last week with President Trump signing into law The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion package of financial aid programs and loans aimed at getting money into the hands of Americans who lost businesses and jobs during the coronavirus crisis terrorizing the planet.

On March 17, the Pasadena City Council allocated $150,000 to start a meals program for seniors, the disabled and other vulnerable citizens. Brenda Harvey-Williams, the city’s director of Human Services, told Pasadena Now that the money was applied to food-delivery programs and was coordinated with meal distribution programs at seven school locations in the Pasadena Unified School District.

On March 23, the Pasadena Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund made its first emergency grants to organizations serving seniors and distributing food and supplies to low-income individuals and families, including: the Armenian Relief Society; Families in Transition; Foothill Unity; Friends in Deed; Meals on Wheels; the Pasadena Senior Center; the Salvation Army; the Senior Care Network; and Union Station, according to the organization’s website.

On the downside, however, city health officials said 15 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Pasadena over the weekend, bringing the total number of infected people to 25 as of Tuesday, March 31. Again, there was a morsel of good news, with no virus-related deaths being reported in the Crown City, said city Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh.

Countywide by that time there were 2,147 cases resulting in 27 deaths. Statewide, there were 6,528 cases with 135 deaths. Nationwide, 177,308 cases were reported, with 3,538 deaths. And worldwide, there were 823,479 cases, with 40,636 deaths. The numbers increase exponentially each day, stretching hospital staffs in New York, Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans and Pasadena to their limits.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimated the death rate in the US could reach 100,000 over the next several weeks.

In Pasadena, business is essentially at a standstill. Perhaps better put, trying to regain financial health by running in place, with restaurants able to do so by offering takeout and pickup orders, and delivery service to their customers. It was not immediately known what other businesses are making deliveries of their products.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, members met remotely, appearing in video screen squares from their homes, each able to hear and speak to one another and staff. City Manager Steve Mermell, City Attorney Michele Beal Bagneris and other city staff members were at City Hall, giving presentations and answering questions.

One of those staff members was Dr. Goh, who briefed the council on the ever-developing pandemic, stating the numbers of infected people here and around the world. She answered numerous questions that council members had for her mainly pertaining to the preparedness of Pasadena and local area hospitals, but focusing primarily on Huntington Hospital.

Goh said Huntington currently has 70 ventilators, with 28 currently in use. Mermell added that hospital officials have said that they could obtain 100 more ventilators, bringing their total to 170.

Goh also said that the hospital is currently treating 19 patients with COVID-19 while also waiting for 47 test results from suspected cases.

In the possible case of a surge of patients, Goh indicated that the hospital can add 134 more beds to its existing 630-bed capacity. The council also discussed using other offsite venues, such as the Pasadena Convention Center, as potential spaces for more capacity, if needed.

After Goh’s update on COVID-19, Mermell spoke of the economic strife many businesses in Pasadena are experiencing. He highlighted how major businesses such as hotels, restaurants and even the Rose Bowl are hemorrhaging money every day.

While many major cities such as Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco are looking forward to the relief provided by the $2.2 trillion stimulus legislation — the largest bailout package in American history — cities such as Pasadena may be left out, Mermell said.

“From a local government point of view, it’s really a mixed bag, or kind of light in the bag if you will,” said Mermell.

While there is a $150 billion stabilization fund for states and local governments, the direct funding will only go to local governments with a population of half a million or greater. The population of Pasadena is about 150,000.

“The city of Pasadena and most cities will not qualify for this,” said Mermell. “There is no requirement that the money be passed down from states to local agencies. This was something local governments were fighting for in the bill and didn’t get it.”

According to Mermell, each state will receive around $1.25 billion of federal funds and the money may be distributed down to local governments.

There are also billions that will be distributed to small businesses through loans, which according to Mermell may be forgiven in the future.

“Most restaurants remain open but on restricted hours and for takeout only,” Pasadena Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Little, a former three-term City Council member, explained in an email about Mermell’s March 16 order to close all gyms and bars, and stop restaurants from allowing sit-down dinners due to the highly infectious nature of the virus.

“Closed for the duration” of the city manager’s order are Celestino Ristorante and Mi Piace, Little wrote. Closed permanently, he said, is Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion Restaurant, located on Colorado Boulevard in the city’s once-bustling Playhouse District.

“Everyone I talk with in the restaurant business is being staggered. Business is off from 40 percent to 80 percent and varies so much day-to-day it is impossible for them to plan,” said Little “Most are working with skeleton crews, usually the owner, manager, cook and that’s about it.”.