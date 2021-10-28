By Andres de Ocampo

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

A small-business advocacy group focused on creating more opportunities and economic sustainability for small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic is working to incite change locally and nationally through federal policy proposals.

National Small Business Advocacy Council (NSBAC) is a California-based group, comprised of seven small-business owners, who are looking to urgently address some of the biggest issues straining post-pandemic recovery for small-business owners and create a safety net to protect the economy from being sidelined again in the future.

NSBAC has been working closely with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to create opportunities for small businesses to access federal contract opportunities.

“What we’re advocating for is changing the economic landscape around small business,” said Allison Allain, president of NSBAC and CEO of PCI Builders in Monrovia.

Allain is a co-author of “Restore Small Business America,” a draft of SBA policy change recommendations, along with the other members of NSBAC including Antonette Vanasek, vice president of NSBAC and president of Vanasek Insurance Services Inc., and Charlotta Carter, director of public policy for NSBAC and president of GRI Technology Solutions LLC.

Vanasek has an office in Pasadena, while Carter is based in San Mateo.

The initiatives in “Restore Small Business America” are aiming to “reform government contracting for small businesses and to increase access to those contracts for diverse and underserved business owners who directly serve their communities,” which will lead to recovery for small businesses struggling to stay afloat post-pandemic, according to Allain.

Carter, who is passionate about reforming small-business federal contracting, said that small-business owners like herself are grateful for the federal loans and grants helping small businesses like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP served as a COVID-19 relief program for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll and maintain operations.

However, she said, in conjunction with her gratitude, “you can’t build a business on debt. If you can’t pay those loans back, then you’ll never get another loan from the SBA. You’re kind of shooting yourself in the foot by participating in all of the loan programs with no access to revenue.

“We are trying to focus our goals on growing, sustaining and helping small businesses thrive. To do that, we need the same access to large government contracts. … We’re putting feet to the fire and walking the talk on having small businesses be the backbone of the country. … If you’re outsourcing a lot of that money to other countries (by awarding contracts to large companies), you’re taking our tax dollars and hollowing out our economy and our communities.”

The draft has yet to be finalized and adopted by the SBA. Though the draft points cover a range of recommendations directed at uplifting small businesses, the general idea of shifting focus away from large corporations and giving smaller businesses a chance to compete in government contracts, especially women- and minority-owned businesses, is a common and most essential thread.

The draft argues that large companies that outsource to other countries hurt the American economy and small business.

“Every year large primes outsource subcontracts to other countries, sending American jobs overseas and losing upwards of $100 billion in American small-business revenue,” the draft of recommendations says.

“We propose taxpayer-funded federal contracts should be redistributed back to American small business who pay these funds through payroll and employee personal income tax.”

The SBA shared a report in 2018 saying that small businesses contributed to 44% of the nation’s economic activity from 1998 to 2014, however, that percentage is gradually declining.

The recommendation begins by citing the National Bureau of Economic Research saying, “during the COVID-19 pandemic, African-American business ownership declined by 41%, Latinx business ownership fell by 32%, Asian business ownership dropped by 26%, and woman-owned by 25%.”

Solutions proposed the NSBAC to help struggling minority businesses include proposing to increase federal government contract goal designations for minority- and women-owned businesses to promote more diversity in government contracting.

Carter said the organization focuses on minority-owned businesses because the pandemic created a disparity amongst nonminority and minority small-business owners.

“These are the businesses and companies that hire local. They’re the ones who are hiring the kids and interns and people looking to change their careers. They are the companies that are fueling the economy at the local level… you have to build some sort of infrastructure or program that helps to incubate (minority businesses) and help them grow instead of penalizing them all of the time,” she said.

NSBAC also mentioned in its draft that “set asides” — when federal contracts are automatically set aside for small businesses based on certain requirements dealing with the value and volume of the contract — for women-owned small businesses should also increase, from 5% to 30%, among other bullet points.

The NSBAC is unsure whether new policy suggestions will be adopted by the SBA.

In particular, the NSBAC suggests the SBA help small businesses help pay for upfront costs once they are awarded a federal contract. Because government agencies pay slowly, small businesses put a lot of resources upfront.

According to NSBAC’s policy suggestions, the government should establish a nonprofit organization, or utilize existing nonprofit organizations, that will front small businesses money to begin their contract, rather than put up their own, limited resources. The government-funded organization, that will initially help small businesses with cashflow, will then be repaid once a contract is awarded to a small business with, “a small commission charged for the service,” according to the draft.

Vanasek said this is because of federal requirements for small businesses that are competing for federal contracts. The SBA lists the cybersecurity maturity model certification (CMMC), a framework recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that sets cybersecurity standards for clearance on federal defense contracts, as a “basic requirement,” for small businesses, according to its website.

A small business being assessed or recertified for the federal CMMC requirement is estimated to pay $2,000 to $50,000 for CMMC assessment or recertification, according to the Federal Acquisition Regulation, a regulatory set of standards for federal agencies dealing with federal acquisition through contracting.

“Small businesses have already been severely hit from the pandemic, now this is an additional cost,” Vanasek said.

“It would be nice if that SBA could help in advancing funds to pay for these things since the feds take a while to pay their bills so small businesses can participate in these contract bids,” she said.

Worries and pressure loom for NSBAC, with the bipartisan passing of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is tied to another $3.5 trillion federal spending bill as a part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill is set to allocate large amounts of money to transportation, power, broadband and water infrastructure across the nation.

That means the potential for more federal contracts for small and large businesses. The $1 trillion bill is on hold because the House Democrats disagree on terms, implementation, price and the passing of the larger $3.5 trillion budget bill.

“The gap is only going to keep getting wider,” Allain said.

“That’s why we’re so intent on trying to get these changes through before the ($1 trillion) infrastructure bill goes through. The effects of the infrastructure bill (will be felt by small businesses) for at least 10 years. If these opportunities are not opened for small businesses, recovery will be stagnated, and it will all go to the top again. If we cannot turn this around and close these gaps, America will no longer be a place of hope and entrepreneurship.”

Allain said the SBA is aligned with most of NSBAC’s “Restore Small Business America” draft policies, though the SBA has yet to decide what they will adopt and implement. While NSBAC waits for the SBA’s decision, Allain said because of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, NSBAC will look to draft a bill, similar to the “Restore Small Business America” draft of policy recommendations, that will shift focus to small business advocacy on a state level.