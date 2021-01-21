Citing a lack of doses, Pasadena faces a sluggish rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines

By Matthew Rodriguez

Just like many regions in the country, Pasadena’s vaccine rollout has been bogged down in the first phase.

While the city would very much like to move on to the next phases, there simply is not enough doses of the vaccines to go around. The United States has distributed 31,161,075 doses and has given out 12,279,180 shots, with 1,610,524 people fully vaccinated. This is well below the goal of 20 million vaccinated before the end of 2020. With the highest population in the nation, California is in the bottom tier of states in terms of percentage vaccinated with 2.2% receiving at least one shot and .5% of people fully vaccinated.

The lack of doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines caused the seemingly slow rollout of the vaccine. Officials hope in the coming weeks and months, the city will receive enough supply to move on to other phases.

“This prioritization is particularly important at this time when the supply of vaccines is highly constrained,” said Pasadena Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, during the City Council meeting. “However, we are all looking forward to the weeks and months from now when we will have ample supply that will allow us to move through all of the prioritization tiers and to be able to offer vaccines to all members of the general public.”

However, even after explaining this Goh and the Public Health Department were scrutinized by several councilmembers for the slow rollout. The councilmembers claimed that the tiered system is highly complicated and is responsible for the slow rollout. However, Goh again disputed that claim again citing the lack of supply.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around beyond the borders of Pasadena,” Councilmember Steve Madison said. “We have a plan, but the problem is we’re at the end of this discombobulated system.”

As of Jan. 12, the city has received a total of 14,050 doses of the two vaccines: 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 8,200 of the Moderna. The vaccines are distributed between local healthcare providers and to the public health department. From there, the vaccines are given to those in the current phase.

While there are still a few thousand doses to give out, many in the current phase have yet to receive their second dose, which would fully immunize them against the COVID-19 virus.

Just like the rest of Los Angeles County, Pasadena is in phase 1a of the vaccine rollout. In this phase, only healthcare workers providing direct care and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are eligible to receive the vaccine. To verify that those receiving the vaccine are eligible, the city requires clients to provide a form of verification of employment, which includes a letter from the employer, an employee ID or anything similar.

According to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian, as of Jan.12, of the 13,000 people in this phase, over 8017 have been fully vaccinated.

The city has vaccinated about 70% of the Pasadena Fire Department, to whom the vaccine was optional.

“The success of the national vaccination effort depends on the manufacturing and the availability of the vaccines, the mobilization of the healthcare system in partnership with public health to deliver the vaccines and also the trust from the public that scientific information on available vaccines is transparent and compelling,” said Goh.