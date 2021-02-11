By Jana J. Monji

The level of anxiety will be astronomical in Pasadena on Thursday, Feb. 18.

JPL-NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission is scheduled to land on Mars on that day. Andrew Johnson is one of those people who will be in high anxiety mode during the 7-minute descent, which will be carried live on NASA Television and its website beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Johnson, who has Ph.D. from the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, developed the spin-image surface signature for object recognition and surface matching.

He is a principal member of the technical staff at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, where he works on image-based techniques for autonomous navigation and mapping during the descent to planets, moons, comets and asteroids.

For the Mars Exploration Rover Project, he is the lead algorithm developer for the Descent Image Motion Estimation Subsystem (DIMES), the first autonomous machine vision system used during the planetary landing.

How does autonomous navigation work? There is no GPS on Mars, not yet, but the satellites that are already orbiting Mars have provided grayscale photos. One in particularly has a high-resolution camera with pixels that are 1-foot across. Those images are “stitched” together. Two images that are of the same spot, but the satellite was in a different position help form an elevation map “that’s like your eyes, doing stereoscope.”

From there, math comes in. “We use a technique called correlation which is a mathematical technique. Correlation is a way to measure how similar two sets of data are,” Johnson explained. When you have two sets of numbers and “plot them on a 2D graph, if they follow a line, then those are highly correlated.” The same basic technique is used in statistics. In grayscale, the pixels have a brightness value. It can be a range of “0 to 255 or 0 to 1023.” A computer attempts to determine very quickly if the data correlates. On Perseverance, a computer will compare the data quickly and make decisions about the landing as part of the “terrain-relative navigation” system.

The system was tested using software simulation. That’s easily done thousands of times. The real fun comes during the field tests. First you have to find terrain like Mars. “It can’t really have trees; there are not trees on Mars,” Johnson explained. Bushes are OK, but not man-made objects. Southern California happens to be an ideal place if you head inland to Death Valley National Park or Mojave National Reserve. The team took the system out on a helicopter. During the two-week testing period, the usually hot and dry desert was having the big rains of 2019.

“One of the flights had to be cut off due to wind and rains,” he said.

During the 19 flights, the system was run 650 times over different terrain. Testing continues with the hardware in place at JPL.

Due to COVID-19, Johnson was unable to attend last year’s July 20 Mars 2020 launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida. As the subsystem manager for guidance navigation and control, he works on systems that are like the autopilot. In a telephone interview, Johnson said he’s working from home as part of COVID-19 restrictions but will be on-site on Feb. 18. After six years of anxiety, Johnson is already looking at his next projects which include figuring out how to collect the test tube-sized samples of Mars materials from Perseverance and bring them back to Earth. The terrain-relative navigation system and laser-based sensors (light detection and ranging or LIDAR) are part of the future that includes landing astronauts on the moon, but these automated systems set up another challenge of man versus machine.

According to Johnson, in the past, astronauts had been drawn from test pilots “who had a record of being able to react quickly to bad situations” and one of his current reads, the 2008 “Digital Apollo” looks at the first computer for the Apollo missions, during a time when computers were rare and big. The book “shows there’s this tension in aerospace between the human side (astronauts) and then people like me who work to do everything autonomously” and with the future moon mission this tension will be coming back.

