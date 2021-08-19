By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Multihyphenate entertainer David Duchovny calls his latest single, “Nights are Harder These Days,” a “rocker.” He even sneaks in a few listens while driving.

“I don’t want to be caught playing it in my own car, though, so I have the windows up,” he said with a smile. “It works in the car, and that’s important. It’s a rocker.”

“Nights are Harder These Days” appears on his third full-length album, “Gestureland,” which will be available on Aug. 20. The follow-up to 2018’s “Every Third Thought,” “Gestureland” represents three years of songwriting that strengthened the band’s relationship.

“At first, we were thrown together to make the first album,” he said. “They are a good bit younger than me, and they were very conscious of trying to do what they thought I wanted to do, when, in fact, I really didn’t know what the hell I was doing.

“By the second album, I said there were no hands off. I want to collaborate; make me better, please. By the third album, it was less me writing a song on GarageBand and then sending it to them.”

The band he’s referring to is keyboardist Colin Lee, guitarist/synths Pat McCusker, bassist Mitchell Stewart, guitarist Keenan O’Meara and drummer Davis Rowan.

“They’re really great musicians,” he said. “I feel like I’m fairly limited in what I can do and what I can come up with. I certainly, in the first album, I made what you call ‘musical mistakes.’

“The guy I started making any kind of music with was Keaton Simons, a terrific singer-songwriter. I gave him my first, probably, three songs, maybe two. We were just recording them in his garage. He said, ‘I love working with you because you remind me of me, with the way you play and write.”

Duchovny is best known as an award-winning actor, director and novelist starring in shows like “The X-Files” and “Californication,” winning a Golden Globe for both. His first novel, “Holy Cow,” was released by Farrar Straus and Giroux in February 2015 and hit the New York Times Bestsellers list.

With several books behind him, Duchovny just wrapped shooting “The Bubble,” a new Judd Apatow film, and will appear in the upcoming Netflix series “The Chair” on Aug. 27.

On the music front, Duchovny is eager to take the show on the road but is hesitant because of the Delta variant.

“I always get such a kick playing live,” Duchovny said. “We make our show into a whole evening and take people on a journey. I can’t wait to do a version of this album for a tour”

Duchovny said he recorded his albums the way he grew up listening to music he bought.

“If I bought an album, that was a commitment,” he said. “Once I had that album, I played that album, I looked at the lyrics and I just enjoyed it.

“I want listeners to have a relationship with the album.”

Singing wasn’t always Duchovny’s goal.

“That’s an understatement,” he said with a laugh. “Literally I was told to mouth the words to Christmas carols. I did not have a natural voice. Nobody would have thought I would be a singer.

“It’s been a journey of discovery for me, really discovering my voice. I knew I sounded terrible, and if you know you’re off, you can get there with practice. I’m never going to have one of those voices like Lady Gaga. I can sing in tune pretty much. I’ve worked at it, and I hope other people enjoy it.”

