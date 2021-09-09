By Pasadena Weekly Staff

The flagpole at the Pasadena Senior Center was vandalized in February 2020. The steel rope was cut and extracted from the pully system and the flag was stolen.

The flagpole will be rededicated during a public ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the center, 85 E. Holly Street, in honor of those who died at the hands of terrorists during the attacks.

At the ceremony, Pasadena firefighters from Station 31 on South Fair Oaks Avenue will install a new pully system via a hook-and-ladder fire truck. Augustine Grube, commander of American Legion Post 13 in Pasadena, will present a new American flag donated by the post.

After the new flag has been raised, Boy Scouts from Troop 351 in San Marino will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center, will make brief remarks.

“We have had many inquiries from veterans and others as to why the flag was not raised here on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July,” Gibbs said. “I want to extend a special invitation to all veterans, and everyone, to attend this very special event.”