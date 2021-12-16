By Laura Latzko

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

The winter holidays can sometimes seem a bit too bright and cheery.

Season’s Screamings — set for Friday, Dec. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Pasadena Convention Center — tempers that with its event.

Co-founded by David Markland of Black Cat Orange, Season’s Screamings highlights the talents of local scarers, who create haunts and yard displays for it.

“There is this great community of Halloween fans and haunters,” Markland said.

“We reached out to them and asked if they wanted to do something for it, and the response was good. They’re putting in all of this effort to create these amazing displays and haunts that will only be up for a weekend.”

Markland, who also co-founded Midsummer Scream, has loved Halloween since he was a kid. He was inspired to host his own spooky events after writing about LA ghost stories and haunted attractions for the site CreepyLA.

During the holiday event, haunts and yard displays will help to create an eerie feeling inside the “Hall of Yuletide Spirits.” “A Christmas Scarol” follows a hostly Dickens theme, naturally.

“The Holiday Haunt with No Name…Yet” presents a haunted Celtic graveyard theme.

Inside Fear Farm’s “Gingerbread House of Horrors,” the Christmas season takes a sinister turn with rotting candy and monsters.

As part of “Reichland Asylum Presents: A Very Matthias Christmas,” longtime asylum resident Matthias looks to bring Christmas to the children of Ward D and replace Santa.

The Casa Calaveras haunt “Holiday Fiesta” gives a glimpse into a holiday celebration of undead couple Jose and Gloria.

Autograph sessions are scheduled as well. Zach Galligan, who played Billy in “Gremlins,” and Butch Patrick, Eddie Munster in the TV show “The Munsters,” will meet with fans.

The Friday night sees the “Poltergeists and Paramours Christmas Spooktacular,” which combines a fashion show, dance performances and live singing.

Saturday, guests can hear from animatronics expert Garner Holt, who helped create Disneyland’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay.

That night, Peepshow Menagerie, an LA-based burlesque troupe, will put on an adult-themed show called “Island of Misfit Tease.”

The convention also has horror trivia, a talk on Krampus, and a presentation on the Yule tradition of telling ghost stories.

Inside the convention hall, around 200 vendors will sell holiday and horror-themed items, including props and décor, apparel and artwork.

As part of a special Sunday talk, director Kirk Thatcher will give a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the TV special “Muppets Haunted Mansion.”

At the center of the event are the haunts and yard displays by the likes of the haunter collective CalHauntS.

Markland said the haunters have years of experience creating displays and professional-level props and sets.

“The detail can vary from haunt to haunt, but even the home haunts are theme-park level typically, with their skills and how they build stuff and decorate stuff,” Markland said.

Markland said from the beginning, Season’s Screamings has supported local creatives.

“It’s really a community-built event and focus,” Markland said. “We do have some celebrities, but we really like to focus on the makers.”

Haunters like Sean Burke of The Dreich Society and Cameron McGuinness of Insane Haunt Productions started creating haunts as teenagers.

The Dreich Society hosts home haunts each year in Burke’s parents’ backyard in Ontario.

In the eighth grade, Burke assembled a small-scale haunt on his parents’ patio using duct and caution tape, cardboard, trash bags and newspaper. He and his team moved on to those themed around a greaser car wreck, pirates, the TV show “Supernatural,” Bloody Mary, 1980s horror movies, a séance and the film “Krampus.”

“One thing we always agreed to as a group was we wanted to break the mold and not do what we would call the ‘stereotypical themes,’” Burke said.

“Everybody does clowns. Everybody does hillbillies with chainsaws. Everybody does vampires. We told ourselves if we were going to do something like that, it might as well be unique.”

Burke says they are meant to be scary and humorous.

“One thing we try to do is we try to have people laugh as they get scared,” Burke says.

The group’s “Holiday Fear” haunt combines popular holiday tropes with themes from the film “Die Hard.” In it, Jack Frost and a group of disgruntled blue-collar elves have taken over Santa’s workshop.

“It’s relevant. It’s funny,” Burke said. “It pays homage to ‘Die Hard’ and Christmas tradition things. We are even going to have a character in there who is going to look like John McClane from ‘Die Hard’ but as an elf.”

Annually, they brainstorm shortly after Halloween.

“That’s one of my favorite parts of being a haunter, just sitting back and letting the creativity flow and just going off of different ideas,” Burke said.

While some haunters work as a team, others such as McGuinness work mostly on their own with help from family members and scare actors.

Each Halloween, McGuinness hosts themed haunts in his dad’s driveway in Santa Clarita.

Along with presenting a haunt and selling his sliding and sparking gear, McGuinness plans to launch his new open market horror website, Howl-o-World, during this year’s convention.

The 20-year-old McGuinness is the mastermind behind “The Cabin,” a four-room, two-hallway haunt. It is themed around a maniac killing teens at a cabin party.

The haunter uses props such as a staticky TV, a table with cards, luggage, his mom’s Christmas trees, sleeping bags and half-empty cups to create a cabin party/Christmas vibe. He was inspired by a Lake Tahoe cabin he visited with his parents growing up.

“Nothing inside it is updated. So, it has this whole vintage feel that I like,” McGuinness said.

His journey with haunts started at age 13, when he and his dad decorated their yard with ears of corn from a local pumpkin patch. At 15, he created walkways from plastic tarps in his parents’ garage.

A year later, he assembled a more elaborate haunt — a laboratory-themed maze, complete with walls and black and strobe light effects.

This year, McGuinness will use effects like ankle tickler air blasters that create the sensation of being touched, as well as synchronized blinking lights and music. He recreates smells such as an outdoor campfire.

As a young haunter, McGuinness saves money where he can, often modifying pieces purchased at thrift stores.

“You either just throw it in or you detail it and put paint on it to make it look older. Or you put cobwebs on it or blood on it,” McGuinness said.

“You just get a bunch of crap, a bunch of vintage, old stuff. I say ‘crap’ because I was just moving all of my stuff that I’m not using from my maze to a shed, and I felt like I’m a hoarder. You are trying to set the mood, and you need these props, no matter how miniscule they are, to create that illusion.”

Season’s Screamings

WHEN: Various times Friday, Dec. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 19

WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena

COST: Tickets start at $30

INFO: midsummerscream.org/seasons-screamings

COVID-19: Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a

negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.

Masks are required inside the convention hall.