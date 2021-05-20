By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

The creators of the documentary “Thorns on the Rose” established a scholarship in honor of Anthony McClain.

“We thought about high school seniors and the challenges they had,” said producer James Farr. “We made the decision to go through with a scholarship.”

With the blessing of McClain’s family, Farr and director Dennis Haywood began the Anthony McClain social justice scholarship. The scholarship will go to a Black graduating senior from any public high school in the Pasadena Unified School District.

“Students who are attending one of Pasadena’s many private schools may potentially have access to resources that students from a public high school may not have,” Farr said. “Students from a public high school may be from a different social and economical background and we thought we could bridge [the gap] of the equity and access to resources.”

While Farr himself did not graduate from college, he hopes that this scholarship will allow at least one student to earn their degree.

“Our desire was to make the biggest impact with one student,” Farr said. “The thought is if you can reduce that debt, that burden, it is an advantage. The motivation is to help someone else. I wish these types of opportunities were available to me.”

Currently, the filmmakers have raised $7,000 from donations from the community and revenue from the film. They hope to raise more than $10,000 before announcing the winner.

“That’s one year less of loans, one year less of debt and that gives them an opportunity when they graduate to start a little bit further ahead,” Farr said.

Applicants must submit their last report card and an essay on Farr and Haywood’s film. Students must also list their extracurriculars as well as their plans after high school.

“Thorns on the Rose: Black Abuse, Corruption and the Pasadena Police” depicts decades of abuse by the Pasadena Police Department. The film uses footage from cellphones and police body cameras to show the beating of Christopher Bellew and the killings of Kendrec McDade and McClain.

McClain, a Black man, was shot in the back by a PPD officer after fleeing a routine traffic stop last year. Authorities claimed that he was armed and found a gun on the scene. McClain’s lawyer, Ben Crump and the filmmakers dispute that claim.

McClain’s death sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for police reform. Soon after his death, the Pasadena City Council created the police oversight commission. The city council appointed its first members last month.

The filmmakers hoped to take the tragic situation and turn it into something that would affect the community positively.

The deadline for the application is May 28. All information should be submitted to dennis@pasadenablackpages.com. The winner will be announced on June 8.

With the help of the theater Boston Court, the filmmakers are hosting a virtual screening of their film on Saturday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.99 and available on Eventbrite. All proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.