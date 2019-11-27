Even if you aren’t into Christmas, there are still fun things to do this holiday season for people who still believe in Santa and love kids, pets and good deals

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at The Paseo (300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; thepaseopasadena.com/event/breakfast-with-santa-at-el-cholo), El Cholo Café (in The Paseo; (626) 795-5800; elcholopasadena.com) will be hosting breakfast with Santa (adult and kids, $45; single, adult $30; single kid $15).

The adult menu includes one house margarita, mimosa, Bloody Mary, or champagne, along with a hearty entree; the kids menu includes juice, milk, chocolate milk or a soft drink with entree. Call El Cholo to RSVP or visit their website.

While you’re there, buy gift certificates at ArcLight Pasadena, Starbucks and mall restaurants. Shop for shoes at DSW or stocking stuffers at Bath & Body Works. Here you can pop in and out of boutiques, price some jewelry at Darbini’s or browse the Pasadena Antique Mall for something old but cool.

Santa is already at Westfield Santa Anita (400 S. Baldwin Ave. Arcadia; westfield.com/santaanita). Holiday hours went into effect on Nov. 12 and continue until New Year’s Day. This year, Santa photos will have a non-reservation check-in system with a text message sent when your spot is ready. Check the schedule to make sure you get to tell Santa your Christmas wishes.

Westfield is also hosting Sugar Plum Trees in partnership with Friends of Foster Children to bring toys and gifts to foster kids. Visit the trees on Level 2 by JCPenney, pick up a wish tag from a foster child and purchase a gift from the wish tag. Then bring it back to the donation table (from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays Nov. 29 through Dec. 15).

From Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, Angel Trees, in partnership with the Salvation Army, will be taking over, so bring toys and gifts to children and visit the trees on Level 2 by JCPenney to pick up a wish tag to donate a gift.

On Dec. 23, Rabbi Chaim Hanoka of Pasadena will be on hand to light the menorah. Enjoy food, fun and festivities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Level 1 in Macy’s Court.

The Glendale Galleria (100 W Broadway, Glendale; glendalegalleria.com) is another holiday stopover. Santa is on duty until Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Macy’s Court. The Galleria opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (closing at midnight) and on Black Friday the run for bargains begins at 6 a.m.

For dog (and cat) holiday photos, Pet Pictures with Santa are every Monday until Dec. 16 (dogs and cats only). Make your reservations online at GlendaleGalleria.com. Photo packages are $39.99 to $49.99.

At nearby Americana at Brand (889 Americana Way, Glendale; americanaatbrand.com) the North Pole has opened, and while you could walk up and wait, you could also book your reservation online for a visit to Santa’s House (closed on Thursday, Nov. 28). Going there is also a way of giving — 5 percent of Santa’s House proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Photo packages run from $45 to $100.

Old Pasadena Yappy Holidays (93 E. Green St., Big Bang Theory Way, Pasadena; 626/356-.9725; oldpasadena.org/yappyhour) on Dec. 14 is a dog-only event that features all new holiday photo props. Costumed elves are ready to pose for pics with the pups. A free Yappy Hour bandana is available (while supplies last), and tasty samples from The Dog Bakery will be doled out. Instagram dog celebrities will be in attendance.

The Pasadena Humane Society’s Whisker Wonderland Holiday Pet Photos (361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; 626/792-7151; pasadenahumane.org) are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7. Each group will receive two framed prints and a link to your digital photos. Tickets are $25 per group. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers. Reservations are available on Eventbrite.com or visit PasadenaHumane.org for more information.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 15 at Petco Pasadena (845 S Arroyo Parkway, 626/577-2600, stores.petco.com) get a digital portrait of your pet. One hundred percent of your $9.95 donation benefits local homeless pets in your community through the Petco Foundation.