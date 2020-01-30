“Nothing’s so cold

As closing the heart when all we need

Is to free the soul

But we wouldn’t be that brave I know…

All I want is to feel this way

To be this close, to feel the same”

— Toad the Wet Sprocket,

“All I Want”

Funny how certain music can soundtrack life passages with such surround-sound clarity that it teleports us out of the present moment when we hear it. Toad the Wet Sprocket’s albums “Fear” and “Dulcinea” still feel so immediate I forget it was in the ’90s that I was introduced to them, during a hot-cold, music-fixated relationship with a guy who was sweet, funny, decent, and wrong for me. Funny-not funny how that happens, and how there’s always a song that can exhilarate and suck you under.

“I wasn’t looking for heaven or hell

Just someone to listen to stories I tell”

—“Stories I Tell”

We crowded into a Hollywood club for Toad; other nights for Human Drama and New Model Army. On my own I’d play blues and country; together we’d listen to Hothouse Flowers and Toad. I cranked up the volume for “Something’s Always Wrong.” It was pre-Napster, and the album was a popular art form. “Fear” and “Dulcinea” went platinum. I’d already moved on when the Santa Barbara alt-rockers split up in 1998.

By 2016, when I interviewed Toad frontman Glen Phillips for this paper before he headlined South Pasadena’s Eclectic Fest, he was promoting his latest solo album, the divorce-grieving “Swallowed By the New,” and rebalancing his solo career with Toad, who’d finally released another record (“New Constellation”). It was a thoughtful conversation that got shoehorned into a few paragraphs. He talked about happy music vs. joyful music (“Happy is kinda cheap, and joy I think is always about a broader perspective”), transition, loss, gratitude, politics, and figuring how and whether to play songs as a father that he composed at 20. “We’re never too old for melancholy,” he observed. True. In my notes I wrote that Phillips is something of a bridge between generations — between classic singer-songwriters and angsty ’90s rockers, between pop revivalists and contemporary Americana craftsmen. Still true.

Saturday, Toad headlines at The Rose. In a few months, they join fellow ’90s survivors Barenaked Ladies and Gin Blossoms for the Last Summer on Earth tour. Toad may share new tunes (they’ve reportedly been recording), but it will be the old ones that fans line up to hear from Phillips, guitarist Todd Nichols, keyboardist Dean Dinning and new-ish drummer Josh Daubin. There’s plenty of cathartic California uplift in those jangly chords, but the existential questions in Phillips’ lyrics are still worth asking, and give their songs a pensive edge that cuts against nostalgia.

Toad the Wet Sprocket headline at the Rose at Paseo Colorado, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; $28-$68. Info: (888) 645-5006. toadthewetsprocket.com, wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com