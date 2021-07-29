By Brian McDonald, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Pasadena Unified School District

The first day of school in the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) is Thursday, Aug. 12. Classes will be full-time and in-person, five days a week on campus, and PUSD staff is very excited to begin our school year with new initiatives.

With the academic, safety and social-emotional well-being of our students and staff as our guides, we are opening the new school year with a focus on the whole person. We’re preparing students for the future by inspiring the joy of learning in every child every day.

Our approach this year is to reset, reengage and reignite. Through a lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, we’re working through the impacts of the pandemic by accelerating learning in our classrooms and magnifying students’ growth in the new school year.

PUSD students can progress faster and further with innovative academic programs and “whole-person” (cognitive, emotional, social) support.

According to the CDC, state and local public health authorities, in-person instruction can occur safely when prevention strategies are implemented. PUSD has a robust set of safety measures already in place and will fully comply with the State’s public health requirements for schools.

• Masks are required at all times when indoors for everyone on campus, unless exempted. Schools will provide masks for students who don’t have them.

• For the health and safety of all members of our school communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. PUSD Health Programs staff are continuing to work with the Pasadena Public Health Department and the L.A. County Department of Public Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to PUSD students and staff. For information regarding upcoming clinics, please see myturn.ca.gov or email healthprograms@pusd.us.

After being off-campus for so long, students may experience some issues in returning to in-person learning. To support students’ mental health as they return to learning on campus, our schools have comprehensive, integrated and culturally sensitive learning activities and services to help students not only cope with life’s challenges — but also to thrive. When students return to school, they will engage in social-emotional learning exercises to boost their confidence and communication skills. Teachers and students can access online “wellness studios” with resources, guides and activities. We’re also prepared to quickly identify warning signs and trigger early intervention and prevention strategies to ensure that our students build resilience and are able to thrive with a sense of safety.

To mitigate the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are improving access to and equity in the delivery of services, expanding participation in academic programs, and improving outcomes for students and families through two initiatives: the Superintendent’s Student Success Schools and Community Schools. These initiatives target intensive services at schools with significantly higher numbers of students furthest from opportunity and address barriers to educational outcomes.

In an early adoption of new state law, PUSD middle and high schools will start the school day later. Middle schools will start at 8:15 a.m. and high schools at 8:30 a.m. Elementary schools will return to pre-pandemic schedules of 7:50 or 8:45 a.m., depending on the school, with complete information at 2021-2022 School Schedules at pusd.us.

State guidance is still in development about independent study policies and options. In anticipation of final guidance, we’re working on a virtual independent study option for students who may prefer to remain at home in the fall. We will share more information with you as soon as the guidelines are finalized. Visit pusd.us/backtoschool for the latest updates.

As we continue to navigate through changing circumstances, our commitment is clear: to educate and serve our students with an approach that honors each child’s wellness.

We’re looking forward to welcoming students, employees and families to the new school year!