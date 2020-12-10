Two for tea

By Frier McCollister

Tea. No, not boba, matcha or chai. Tea. Proper tea, which is to say proper English high tea, preferably served in a parlor or garden.

Table settings should be composed with creaseless linens, flatware placed with metric precision and stacked trays of finger sandwiches, scones and shortbread biscuits. And from a properly scalded porcelain pot—kept warm with a quilted cosy—after steeping for exactly 3 minutes: tea.

“You always take the pot to the kettle, never the kettle to the pot,” so said Edmund Fry, 80, who, with his wife of 43 years, Mary McNeill Fry, 73, has been operating the Rose Tree Cottage, as a tearoom and emporium of British imports, in Pasadena since 1978.

Mind you, I’m sitting in the Royal Safari Pavilion located in the cottage’s garden with Fry, who is, as ever, dressed in full formal black tie with white dress gloves on a Wednesday morning. Fry continued on the subject of tea, but he might as well be talking about every aspect of life at Rose Tree Cottage.

“There’s a lot to it. We are sticklers, when it comes to doing it properly.”

By the way, the Frys also have children. Eight hundred of them. In Kenya. More on that in a moment.

Born in London, “under a table during the Blitz,” Fry met McNeill Fry, an Oklahoman with Scottish grandparents, while both worked at Robinson’s department store in Downtown Los Angeles. They moved to Pasadena shortly after their marriage, when McNeill Fry began working as a buyer for the now-shuttered import specialty store, Ports-of-Call on South Lake.

Fry moved to work at Bullocks on Wilshire. “(Bullocks) had a magnificent tearoom,” Fry said. “Stolen from Fortnum & Mason,” he added, referring to the legendary British “royal grocer.” He should know. He worked in the tea department at Fortnum & Mason, off Piccadilly in London, before coming stateside. On Bullocks, McNeill Fry further qualified, “They didn’t know how to make a decent pot of tea.”

As Bullocks prepared to close its tearoom, the Frys began planning to open the original location of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena. In a small complex of three bungalows on South Lake and California, Rose Tree Cottage began to bloom in late 1978. Business began to take off as they attracted the displaced regular clientele from Bullocks. The couple also began organizing group tours of Great Britain, which became a routine aspect of their business.

The touring business prompted their first African safari, which they led in 2000. The trip brought them to Kenya and to their ultimate calling. Outside Nairobi, they encountered a dilapidated rural school. An initial donation of books sparked an ongoing mission to restore and sustain the school.

To that end, the Frys established a nonprofit corporation: Bloom Where Planted. The nonprofit is charged with a mission to “enhance the lives of children and further education in Kenya.” The description is taken from the recently published book, “Proverbs of Kenya,” featuring illustrations by the students. The handsome soft-bound book is displayed prominently at the main counter of the Rose Tree, where it sells for $17.95. All proceeds directly support the school. For the current holiday season, Christmas tree ornaments—some made by the Kenyan children—are also sold to support the school’s operation. As Fry explains, “(Rose Tree Cottage) is the engine that drives our school.” All the money goes to the children.

The current location of Rose Tree Cottage—in the stately manse located on the corner of Pasadena Avenue and Bellefontaine—just celebrated its 12th anniversary in November. The “cottage” is a warren of rooms packed tightly with British imports of every stripe. In addition to being the only authorized West Coast dealers of Barbour field jackets and outerwear, Fry also has an exclusive dealership for renowned AGA oven ranges (or “cookers” as the Brits say), one of which is in constant use in the kitchen.

Comestibles? Offered for take-out or supping in the garden—besides, McNeill’s meat pies—curry chicken; chicken and mushroom; Guinness steak and mushroom or shepherd’s pie—you can also choose from such British classics as beans on toast, Welsh rarebit or bangers and mash. Jams, preserves, marmalades, lemon curd and chutneys are all made from scratch. In a backroom, an impressive array of British candies and sweets are displayed—Maltesers, Smarties, Cadbury Flake and Curlywurly. The gang’s all here!

“Teatime Gift Boxes” packed with everything you need for a proper tea can be picked up or shipped. They come in three sizes priced at $36.50, $49.50 for two people and $95 for the family size. Now more about teatime.

By the time you read this, anything may have changed relative to LA County’s pandemic protocols, let alone Pasadena’s notable and exceptional allowance for outdoor dining. Suffice it to say, my daughter, Ruby, and I took the window of opportunity to hazard a picnic tea in the placid garden of Rose Tree Cottage, on the lovely Sunday afternoon prior to the onset of the new modified safer-at-home order and before any further restrictions might otherwise prevent us.

Admirably escorted by Fry to our corner table, we took our places as the sound of a breezy bossa nova wafted over the garden. Picnic-style tea entails a bag packed with all needed items, in individual COVID-19-safe containers. A Thermos replaces the teapot but once everything is set in its proper place and tray, high tea it is.

The cheese plate consisted of a pleasingly sharp Welsh cheddar as well as wedges of ripe brie, served with housemade oat biscuits and fig chutney.

The elegant finger sandwich selection includes beef in a bun, curried chicken salad with mango, and cucumber with Derby sage cheese. The sandwiches were accessorized by two tiny speckled quail eggs bedded on sea salt. Fresh housemade scones served traditionally with Devon clotted cream and fresh jam, as well as fresh shortbread and petit fours rounded out the treats.

In addition to the tea, chilled Elderflower soda—a Queen’s favorite—provided cool refreshment between bites and sips. By the way, the house brand English Village tea is a blend of three varieties of tea leaf, a calibration that took the Frys nearly five years to perfect.

A host of luminaries has passed through the tearooms and garden here. Although the Frys are eminently discreet regarding the disposition of the royal family locally, they will allow that Andrew Morton, the royal photographer and biographer is an enthusiastic patron of Bloom Where Planted. Among others, the king of Rwanda enjoyed tea here and Angela Lansbury was a loyal regular in the garden.

It’s no wonder. Rose Tree Cottage exudes charm, casual sophistication and good humor, while adhering to the traditional parameters of proper high tea. For the holidays, brass band concerts follow the 1 p.m. tea services for two weekends. Regardless, we all are in need of an antidote to the ongoing anxious tedium of the pandemic. For a fully immersive and restorative repast that will effectively transport you from the daily doldrums, come to Rose Tree Cottage.

800 Kenyan kids will thank you.