By Matthew Rodriguez

Police have arrested the man accused of the armed robbery at the Pasadena Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles off Lake Avenue.

On Feb. 3, surveillance footage showed 43-year-old Duarte resident Steve Carlos Williams arguing with an employee over the restaurant’s face mask rules.

After Williams refused to put on a mask, he briefly left the restaurant before returning with a handgun. The upset Williams brandished the handgun and threatened employees. He demanded a bag of food and also took several other pick-up orders before leaving.

“Then he pointed the gun at the cook and told the cook, ‘Put the chicken in the bag,’” manager Angela Prieto said to NBCLA. “The cook looked at him, the cook didn’t move, so the guy went back in the kitchen with the gun. Then he came out with food and left.”

Pasadena Police searched for Williams after the robbery but did not find him immediately. It was not until several days later that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Williams on unrelated charges.

According to published reports, Williams is also accused of pulling a gun on sheriff’s detectives in the riverbed near Irwindale. Police persuaded the man to drop the gun. He then went down the riverbed. The detectives tried to get him in custody when a fight broke out. Police said that Williams was high on PCP. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Williams was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault with a firearm for the Feb. 3 incident. His bail was set at $125,000. His court date was on March 22.