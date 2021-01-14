‘Jurassic Quest’ takes over the Rose Bowl

By Jana Monji

January at the Rose Bowl in 2021 has been relatively quiet but that will change when an assortment of creatures return from prehistoric times to roam the Earth again.

“Jurassic Quest” brings an adapted format where friends and family can practice COVID-19 safety in their cars and roam the wilds of Jurassic habitats and meet dinosaurs.

During a Zoom interview with Los Angeles-based Dustin Baker, one of the Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers, the adorable dinosaur Tyson, a baby tyrannosaurus rex, mugged and showed his pretty teeth and good manners.

Baker has been with the company for five years as of New Year’s Eve. Originally from the New Orleans area and graduating from the University of New Orleans with a major in photography, Baker had been involved in plays and acting. Baker was introduced to the Texas-based company through a friend who knew Baker not only enjoyed performing, but also loved dinosaurs.

Growing up, Baker’s favorite dinosaur was the vicious velociraptor.

“They were smart and sneaky as they were portrayed in the movies,” Baker said.

Naturally that means although he loves good dinosaur documentary, his favorite film is the first “Jurassic Park.”

“The real velociraptor was not that way—maybe still sneaky, but they weren’t that size. The velociraptor you see in most films are the size of a Dakotaraptor or a Utahraptor,” Baker said.

“The velociraptors were about the size of a turkey. So, they were a lot smaller, maybe still something you would not want to mess around with.”

Tyson already knows this, “because we’ve done so many interviews together,” Baker confided.

In pre-COVID-19 times, the event was immersive and indoors.

Guests walked through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to be among 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Guests dug up fossils, rode their favorite life-sized dinosaur and met walking dinosaurs and greeted the baby dinosaurs. In 2019, the company produced 96 multiday events in 34 states and Canada with more than 1 million tickets sold.

The drive-thru version features 70 life-like dinosaurs including the T. Rex, spinosaurus and triceratops. Besides Tyson, their other baby dinosaurs include Trixie the Triceratops and Cammie the Camarasaurus.

Guests will still get to meet the baby dinosaurs with their wranglers. For this version, ticketholders stay in their cars and the staff wear masks and practice social distancing according to the state and local guidelines. All attendees receive a free, safari-style family photo in their vehicles set against a dinosaur backdrop as a memento.

“We’ve taken them (dinosaurs) outside where they belong,” Baker said. “The tour itself is generally the same for everyone” in all locations. “We are very flexible; we find ways to make it happen to cater to the venue we are in.”

Baker said guests can prepare for the experience by making sure they are knowledgeable about how the audio works on a cellphone. He also suggested a Bluetooth speaker that can be played through a phone. Because the tour lasts from 45 minutes to an hour, Baker also said to bring snacks.

“Some of the dinosaurs are already having a snack,” he said.

If you’re down on your dino knowledge, don’t despair. Baker said, “There’s a dino 411 number. If you have a question about any of the dinosaurs that you see that is not covered in the audio, you can text dino411 and one of our park rangers will answer it for you.”

Baker’s funniest experience during his five years wrangling is “when a parent is really in awe of these baby dinosaurs and is sort of upset that they aren’t wild and free. ‘You should let that dinosaur be free.’”

“Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru”

Friday, Jan. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 31; closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

$49 per vehicle with available add-ons. First Responders, police, medical personnel and military with valid ID receive a 10% discount.

936-320-0030, jurassicquest.com