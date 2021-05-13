By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

After almost 30 years away from Pasadena politics, Rick Cole has returned to his hometown as a special housing adviser to Mayor Victor Gordo.

“I always intended to come home — this is my hometown,” Cole said.

“I’m honored and grateful that he’s given me his trust and support to help him achieve the goals that he spoke eloquently [about] during the campaign.”

In his new role, along with a 17-member housing task force, Cole will help the city comply with the state mandate to plan more than 9,000 new housing units, 6,000 of which must be affordable. Many have thought that this mandate is impossible, with the city council recently losing an appeal with the state.

The city must submit a draft revision of the housing element by July, a final draft by October and adopt a state-approved draft by January.

“I want to thank Mr. Cole for stepping up to the challenge, giving of his time to share his advice and counsel on housing matters for the benefit of our community,” Gordo said.

‘I aimed to make change’

After graduating from college, Cole never thought about running for public office as a career.

However, after earning his master’s degree at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Cole returned to his hometown hoping to change what he saw as harmful policies by the Pasadena City Council.

Upset by the destruction of historic architecture and low-income neighborhoods, Cole persuaded his high school teacher to run for city council and managed his campaign.

“I wasn’t looking to be a campaign manager. I wasn’t looking to be on the city council,” Cole said. “I was looking to change the course of Pasadena politics. I didn’t aim to get into politics; I aimed to make change and politics is just one of the routes.”

After managing his teacher’s campaign, Cole stayed connected to Pasadena politics, serving 12 years on the city council and creating Pasadena Weekly. But after a stint as mayor, Cole left his hometown to continue his career in public service elsewhere.

He served as the city manager for Azusa, Ventura and Santa Monica, as well as Los Angeles deputy mayor. In this time, Cole garnered awards and accolades such as the “Excellence in Management Award” and was also honored by Governing Magazine as one of its “Public Officials of the Year.” He was chosen as the new executive director of the Congress of New Urbanism, a nonprofit aimed at improving urban areas.

All hands on deck

While Cole understands there is no catch-all answer to solving the housing crisis, he hopes to suggest win-win policies that would “make housing more affordable and reduce the number of homeless people in our city.”

Cole hopes to reacquire and repurpose the 67 acres that were going to be used for the State Route 710 extension. The land lays empty after the project was scrapped. Pasadena and Caltrans have been coordinating to give the land back to the city for a little over a year.

Cole hopes to repurpose this land for housing once again. Before the project, California officials demolished hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of residents, many of whom were working-class people of color.

“There’s a real win-win to get rid of an ugly scar, both psychic as well as physical,” Cole said.

Cole also hopes to reduce the number of homeless people in Pasadena, something that he has been working toward since his time as a council member.

“When I was on the Pasadena City Council, when the 1990 census came out it said we had 230-some in Pasadena, I thought it was a gross underestimate,” he said.

Cole started the first homeless count in Pasadena and the state.

“We counted more than 1,000 homeless people at that time,” he said.

While Cole said he believes Pasadena has been doing a good job trying to solve homelessness, but there’s a long way to go to significantly reduce that population.

“It’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck challenge,” he said. “The worst thing we can do about homelessness is to avert our eyes and assume that it’s just a part of urban life. That’s unsustainable politically and financially.”

In addition to assisting homeless people to get stable housing and services, Cole hopes to prevent working-class families from becoming homeless in the first place.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of the cure,” Cole said. “The longer people stay homeless the more difficult and expensive it is to deal with.”

Cole hopes to bring the amount of homeless as close to zero as possible.

“We should get it as close to zero as we can,” he said. “There’s always going to be periodic homelessness… but that should be a tiny, tiny percentage of the population.”