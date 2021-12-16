By Jared Cowan

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

“Father of the Bride” was released on Dec. 20, 1991, and was a smash at the box office, raking in nearly $90 million on an estimated $20 million budget. For some, it was a story all to familiar; for others it was a cautionary tale of the overwhelming familial stresses that might be on the horizon.

While the headlining cast of Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short was undoubtedly a driving force behind the film’s success, the unexpected breakout star of “Father of the Bride” was the Pasadena location used as the home of George Banks (Steve Martin) and his family. Arguably, it’s been among the top five most visited movie houses in Los Angeles over the last 30 years.

“Father of the Bride” director Charles Shyer said that none of his other films feature a location that made an impact like the Banks house.

“That location is a character in the movie. The house meant so much to (George), and that translates to an audience, and they felt it was the fulcrum of his life, basically,” Shyer said. “We always felt that George Banks’ dream was to be buried in the backyard.”

The warm and idyllic feeling of the home that Shyer shared with his writing and producing partner, and then-wife, filmmaker Nancy Meyers, was a jumping off point for the emotional touchstones they wanted the Banks house to embody.

“We didn’t want anything to be of the moment. Even the eccentric way that Franck (Martin Short) dresses, we wanted it to transcend, that it could last. We just wanted ‘classic,’” Shyer said.

The film’s location manager, Rick Dallago, recalled there wasn’t a lot of discussion about the specific aesthetic of the house, but there was one directive: It should a home in which everyone would want to live.

The house from the original “Father of the Bride” (1950), starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, was also a source of inspiration. In that version, the Banks family lives in a white, clapboard-style house.

Dallago said, “I dug through the MGM archives and got the address of the actual house that they used in the first movie in 1950.” The house was still beautiful, but it was in Beverly Hills, which was a hassle for filming. He set out to find an all-American home based on the one from the original film. Dallago said, frankly, “I copied that house.”

When “Father of the Bride” was made, location services were in their infancy, Dallago said. The few that existed mostly represented large mansions. So, for about a month, Dallago drove all over LA, zigzagging between streets, and leaving notes at locations that seemed promising. He photographed about 100 houses.

Dallago felt an enormous amount of pressure to find the Banks house.

“I’m calling into the office for messages and they’re like, ‘Charles wants to know if you found the house yet.’” The design of the interior, which was built on a soundstage, couldn’t be finalized until the exterior was chosen. “There was a standby art department crew just waiting for me to deliver ‘the baby,’” Dallago said.

A house in Studio City was considered, but it was a Pasadena home that ultimately won out.

“I think it was evident that when we saw the picture of the house on El Molino (Avenue), that was it. It was like a light bulb went off above everyone’s head. I think it was an instant click,” Dallago said.

The owners of the 1913 clapboard-style Colonial Revival near the corner of Arden Road had previously been approached about filming but had declined. Dallago, however, says that Steve Martin’s star power helped to secure the house and other locations that appeared in the film.

Shyer said the street was desirable, too. “There was this kind of architectural consistency in the houses, which felt, to us, a little bit like stepping back in time, in a good way.”

“Once you go stand in that street and you see the canopy of those camphor trees, that’s kind of gorgeous, too,” Dallago said. “And the thing about that canopy, I think it helped a lot with filming because it sort of controlled the light.”

Greenery and landscaping were added; a curvilinear brick walkway was laid into the front yard; false dormer windows were affixed to the roof for the purpose of matching the attic scene in which George tries on his old tuxedo.

The filmmakers were able to springboard off the house to land at a few locations in very close proximity.

The El Molino house wasn’t the only practical location used for the Banks home. The driveway in which George and his daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) play basketball was filmed about 5 minutes away at a house in Alhambra.

Dallago said the factory for George’s sneaker company, Side Kicks, was an environment production wanted to avoid building, but finding a suitable warehouse space was “a nightmare.” The production came very close to shooting in the Vans factory in Orange County, but it wasn’t ideal.

“It was dismal. It wasn’t like a Disney version of what a sneaker factory is. It was real. It was normal. It was like ‘Norma Rae,’” Dallago said with a laugh.

“It had to fit in with the tone of the movie. … This is a heightened reality, and I knew that going in.”

Instead, the set was created inside the historic Home Laundry building at 432 S. Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena. The brick Tudor revival-style building was constructed in 1922 for a laundry company co-founded by Arnold J. Bertonneau, who conceived the East-West Game, later rebranded as the Rose Bowl Game. The building, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, was empty when Dallago found it. Later, a Thomasville furniture store occupied the space. Today, it’s the Pasadena location of Snyder Diamond, an independent, family-owned, retailer of premium kitchen, bathroom and outdoor appliances.

For a scene between George and Annie’s heartbroken fiancé Bryan (George Newbern), the setup is right out of 1940s or 1950s film noir. The rainy nighttime scene begins with a shot of the bar’s vertical neon sign — Delacey’s Club 41. Inside, George, dressed in a beige trench coat, sits at the dimly lit, mahogany bar trying to comfort Bryan. More recently, the White Horse Lounge had occupied the space at 41 S. De Lacey Avenue. Though the business’s website is still live, the phone number is disconnected and the shuttered restaurant on De Lacey, just south of Colorado Boulevard, is currently for lease.

After the release of “Father of the Bride,” Shyer got wind of the fact that the house was gaining traction among fans. He said, “You don’t know what’s going to click and what’s not, but that house definitely had resonance. People drive by it all the time.”

When “Father of the Bride Part II” (1995) went into production, the filmmakers needed the El Molino house, as it became a bona fide character. After a bit of nerve-racking uncertainty, Dallago was delighted to learn the homeowners enjoyed the notoriety they received from the first film. “They actually kind of branded it,” he says. “They sent out their Christmas card with ‘Father of the Bride’ on it. It was basically like they owned it.”

The filmmakers were welcomed back due, in large part, to the courtesy extended to the neighborhood during the making of the first film.

“I knew every dog’s name, I knew every person’s name, and I knew every kid’s name. I spent time up there getting to know the community,” Dallago said. “I didn’t really pay out a lot of money. We didn’t buy out the neighborhood. It was all done on public relations. … It was a little more complicated on ‘Father of the Bride Part II,’ but most of it was still goodwill and people remembered me.”

Last year, the Zoom-inspired Netflix short, “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish),” written and directed by Meyers and executive produced by Shyer, featured a brief shot of the house. However, Shyer hasn’t been back since making part two.

“I can’t look at my old movies, so to go to one of the houses, it would probably make me sad,” he said. “When I look at my movies, I only see everything I did wrong. With the house, it would just make me kind of feel bittersweet a little bit, which, you know, I’ve got enough of that in my life already,” said Shyer, laughing.