Nearly 100 years ago people took to the streets to advocate for the ratification of the 19th amendment and women’s right to vote. On Saturday, protesters continued the fight against inequality during the Women’s March of 2020.

Thousands of people gathered at Pershing Square before marching to Los Angeles City Hall to hear speakers such as Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Although there were fewer attendees than in years past, the protesters crowded most of Grand Park outside of LA City Hall.

“I think it matters that we take to the streets when we have to, that we show the power of the people,” said the Rev. Susan Russell of All Saints Church in Pasadena. “Those of us who choose to march represent hundreds of thousands of other people who can’t.”

Chris Runco, 67, a parishioner of All Saints Church, marched to LA City Hall for the second year in a row to support the many women in his life.

“It’s important for everybody,” Runco said. “I think in a lot of ways women are going to lead the way to us being more civil, sane and kind with each other.

Runco, who also marched in the 1960s in opposition to the war in Vietnam, hopes to achieve something similar: to foster a better world for his children and grandchildren.

“I’m really worried about what the world’s going to be like for my kids and my grandkids,” he said. “I know the most important thing I can do is everything I can so they have a better shot; that they can still have the kind of liberty and opportunities that we had.”

Jenny Tisi, a school teacher from Pasadena, also embodies the same message as Runco as she aims to set an example for the thousands of children she has taught throughout the years. Growing up Tisi believed that her voice did not matter, but now she recognizes she was very wrong. She hopes her students recognize the immense impact they could make on a democracy.

“I would encourage them to continue to stay passionate and fight for what they believe in,” said Tisi.

Emily Guereca, president of Women’s March Foundation in Los Angeles, hopes the march has the same effect it has had for the past four years — getting women to vote.

“We hope women mobilize in 2020 to vote,” said Guereca. “Women have the power to choose the next president of the United States and it only happens when we mobilize… We saw what we could do in the midterms [and] we could do the same thing for the 2020 elections.”

The progress since the first Women’s March is visible. Guereca refers to the 2018 midterm election where a record-breaking 103 women were elected to Congress. It is also a time during which three women are currently vying to be the Democratic candidate for president. She hopes that this inspires young women to pursue public office and other positions of leadership.

“I think when young girls see other women in leadership then they aspire to be that,” she said. “I want a young girl to see herself as the president… I think when they see themselves in leadership they rise to the occasion.”

Guereca hopes the Women’s March helps institute a culture change. In the middle of a sea of signs was a poster board with gold trim representing one of the main tenets of the Women’s March: “The rise of women does not mean the fall of men.”

“The way to undermine us is to divide us,” said Rev. Russell. “The women’s march, at its best, is about people across all spectrums.”

Ben Nussman from Temple City wanted to participate in his first Women’s March after missing last year’s. He believes that its important for men to support equality for women and other oppressed populations.

“I just want to show young men that it’s OK to want to help people that are being oppressed and repressed by the male patriarchy,” Nussman said.

Even though it has been 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the Women’s March still shows that there is still more work in order to grant liberty and justice for all.

“For me, the Women’s March is the solidarity of people [with] differences led by women,” said Russell. “We’re willing to put our feet on the street in order to stand for liberty and justice for all as we work toward making it not just a pledge we make, but a reality we live.”