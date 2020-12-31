Flying into 2021

By Ellen Snortland

Blue Black (BB), my new love is. I don’t usually speak like Yoda, but I have a crush on a new bird pal: BB, the crow or raven. For the New Year, my resolution is to learn more about birds and use them as a source of joy and calmness.

This desire stems from watching BB fly in and fly out after washing her glorious wing-pits in our fountain/birdbath. Our front yard in Altadena is an urban jungle with flora worthy of a fancy-schmancy park. Although I have a withered thumb, even I can’t kill our garden. Like our Kapok silk floss tree, some plants have spent close to 100 years on our property.

As I bird watch from my office window, BB’s feathers give off an iridescence. I wish I could talk to her. I can’t tell if she’s a Raven or a Crow. And truthfully, I don’t know if she’s a female or male since their outward gender markers are not obvious. Plus, it would be rude to peek under her tail feathers.

When my hubby and I go on our Altadena dog walks, we yell “hello, crows!” when encountering them. We learned that crows remember the faces of people who have been either good or bad to them. Some ornithologists put a crow’s intelligence level on par with a 6- to 7-year-old human. That’s way ahead of infant human goo-goo gaw gaw, or in their case, coo-coo caw caw.

My go-to bird expert is my friend and All Saints Church choir “godmother” Elizabeth Tatum. A glorious singer, it’s not a surprise that she’d also be a bird watcher. When I asked her for tips about beginning bird watching in our yard, she replied, “That’s how I started. Once you start bird watching, you’ll be amazed at how much you were missing and didn’t know it.” This concept is not dissimilar to my dating years: If I dated someone who had a Land Rover, I would start seeing Land Rovers everywhere, even though I had not noticed them before.

For years, I’ve read the studies showing how wrong we are about the epithet “Bird Brain.” It turns out our human-centric snobbery is way off. Corvids—aka the crow family—are found around the world. For some cultures, they represent doom and gloom; for others, magic and auspicious events. The Corvids include ravens, magpies, rooks and jays. They are all highly intelligent and recognize human faces, so do not hurl anything at them! Corvids are also renowned for gift giving and taking—and, as it turns out, returning.

Early this year, we hosted a fundraiser for the All Saints choir. Another choir pal who had attended told me she was excited because she’d spent some of her father’s inheritance to splurge on the earrings she was wearing. She discovered she’d lost one of them when she arrived home afterward. It was late at night, so we promised we’d leave no stone or cushion unturned to find it when the light was better the following day, after coming up empty-handed on our first pass.

The next morning, we combed our living room, front porch, walkways. We called our friend back and got the location of her previous evening’s parking spot. We walked up and down our street, looking at every square inch. Nothing. Nada. Zilch. My orphaned earring friend even came back to go over the same “territories” Ken and I had already scoured. Again, nothing. We gave up and she went back home.

Two hours later, I went outside, and there, glinting in the sunlight on one of our porch steps, was the earring! It was in a place where it would be impossible to miss it.

No human could have put it there. Our gates are padlocked, and climbing our fences would have had severe consequences, given the succulents and cactuses acting as a natural barbwire barrier. The only answer was that a crow friend saw us searching and returned it to where they’d found it. (Crows also famously love shiny things.) Now, we not only say “hello” on our walks but “thank you.”

Corny as it seems, there’s science behind the benefits of bird watching. Ecowatch.com and Audubon both report that people are happier when they pay attention to birds, which is why bird watching has risen in popularity during the pandemic. Tiredly, bird watchers are unfairly stereotyped as white “feathered” dweebs, when in actuality, people of all ages, sizes and colors partake. (Watch the 2013 documentary “Birders: The Central Park Effect” for not only the diversity of birds shown but of people.) Cindy Cooper’s racist verbal attack against a Black bird watcher in Central Park brought even more attention to the NYC birding phenomenon. Look! It’s a plane, it’s Supergirl, no—even better, it’s a bird!

Now, I’ll finish winging it and wish you all a fabulous New Year. I admit that, after 2020, this is a low bar that won’t require much. Hey… if Corvids can return earrings, can they help drive Drumpf and COVID-19 away? And I’ve put out an orphan earring or two for BB. Waiting for her to pick them up.

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.