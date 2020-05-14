Pasadena: 557; South Pasadena: 100; Alhambra: 120; Altadena:101; Arcadia: 54; Glendale: 738; Monrovia: 13; San Gabriel: 54;

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 32,258

Total Deaths: 1,569

• On Tuesday, May 12, the Los Angles Times reported that LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors that stay-at-home orders would be extended “with all certainty.” Ferrer, the Times reported, said the rules will stay in effect through July, and that further loosening of the rules would be slow.

• During Monday’s Pasadena City Council meeting, City Manager Steve Mermell announced that 351 businesses could have reopened on Friday, but due to confusion only 50 did so. Mermell attributed it to the unclear announcements made by Gov. Gavin Newsom. According to Mermell, city officials found that of the 50 businesses that reopened only seven were not compliant with city orders, but corrected their problems after city officials contacted them.

• Also during Monday’s meeting, the City Council moved to reopen the Rose Bowl Loop and other city-controlled hiking trails in the nearby foothills on Wednesday, May 13. Social distancing orders will still be in place while out on the loop or trails with visitors required to stay six feet apart and to wear masks when near crowds. The loop will be closed to vehicles and only parking Lot I will be open for 90-minute parking.

• As of Monday, Pasadena had gone four days without a reported coronavirus death. This marks the longest streak without a death since early April. New cases are still being reported with six new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 557.

• On Saturday, May 9, the Pasadena Health Department announced that a cluster of coronavirus cases originated from a birthday party. According to multiple city employees, a woman attended a birthday party last month without a mask and spread the virus to several others.