Brookside has seen an explosion in popularity since its reopening in May

By Matthew Rodriguez

While the Rose Bowl has struggled to turn a profit this year, one of its bright spots has been the Brookside Golf Course.

“Golf has definitely rebounded,” said Jens Weiden, chief revenue officer of the Rose Bowl Operating company. “We’re seeing levels of golf now that we haven’t seen in over a decade.”

With the success of golf during the pandemic, the Rose Bowl Operating Company, who maintains the Brookside and the iconic stadium, cut their originally estimated $16 million deficit to $14 million deficit.

Prior to the reopening of Brookside, golf in general was losing popularity across the country. Since 2011, the golf course has seen a steady decline in business beginning with $2,156,682 in net golf income to $945,147 net golf income in FY 2019.

However, as a sport that tends to be socially distant, many have called for their golf courses to be one of the first businesses to be reopened in the summer.

According to a Washington Post and University of Maryland poll, while many opposed the reopening any of businesses, golf was the least opposed with 41% of all adults supporting a reopening compared to the next highest of 34% of adults supporting retail stores and the lowest of 18% of adults supporting movie theaters.

After the initial shutdown in March, golf was among the first businesses to reopen with Brookside reopening on May 8.

According to Weiden, Brookside has seen a renaissance of golf, with over 500 golfers per day between the two courses.

“It’s been golf’s heyday,” said Weiden. “It’s been great for golf… Golf has been a shining star for us since it was allowed to open back up.”

According to Brookside’s snapshot of the fiscal year 2020, golf has tallied similar numbers to previous fiscal year even though two months of the year the golf course was closed.

In FY 2019, Brookside hosted 135,845 rounds of golf netting an income of $945,147 with an average dollar per round at $31.67. For FY 2020, with only 117,204 rounds recorded $812,838 but with a higher average dollar per round at $35.25.

However, because of the upward trend in popularity and the increase in golf fees approved by the Pasadena City Council at the end of the FY 2020, RBOC has estimated an incredible boom in the golf business.

According to its projections Brookside would see the most rounds its in 15 years with 165,000 rounds of golf, $6.6 million in total golf revenues and a net golf income of $2.4 million. Previously, the most Brookside made was $2,279,201 in 2006, almost 15 years ago.

Weiden attributes this explosion in popularity to the extra down time people have working from home.

“We’re averaging, even on weekdays over 500 golfers a day which is a really high number for us,” he said. “It’s not just because people aren’t working now. We’re finding a lot more people who are maybe using their former commute time to go out to play golf.”

Weiden believes that with many rediscovering their love for the sport, golf will continue to gain popularity.

“We’re hopeful and optimistic that golf long term is going to stay up not just during the pandemic,” he said. “People are rediscovering it and some commute patterns are going to change a bit and all those things are good news for golf.”