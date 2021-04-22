By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Rebecca King Crews has spent many evenings wondering when her husband, actor Terry Crews, was going to be home.

She has phoned to say dinner is ready and she’s prepared for a romantic night. Still, Terry is busy at work. The story rings true to many couples, so Rebecca wrote a song about it.

“What You Wanna Do?” is an adult contemporary track that speaks from the heart of a woman waiting for her man to come home.

“As wives, we value certain things,” said Rebecca, who lives in Pasadena with Terry and their children. “For me it’s family dinner. My husband has worked really late hours. Plenty of times I’m calling him saying, ‘When are you getting home? I’m trying to have dinner together.’ Then 6 o’clock comes round and he’s not home. I can’t get him on the phone and I’m (mad).”

The theme resonates with couples and families around the world, she said.

“I felt it was a very universal cry for women,” Rebecca said. “Men are all about their work. It’s a big part of their DNA to provide for the family.

“In our generation, most wives are working full time, too. For me, the song is emotional and heartfelt, like, ‘Hey, we’re waiting. Where are you?’ Of course, if you tease him, he’s going to get home faster.”

Since 2018, Rebecca has released music under the pseudonym Regina Madre because she wanted an honest opinion of her music. She has two radio singles: “(I Keep) Holding On” and “Destiny.”

Although she never stopped writing songs, Rebecca has taken several breaks from her career to support her family’s activities. Rebecca believes in putting family first and the rest will follow.

Troubling times

Rebecca also took a break from music to battle breast cancer. Then 54, Rebecca was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer at the end of January 2020 and was staring at operating room lights on March 3. She had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

The timing couldn’t have been worse: Her son, Isaiah, was just cast in the Nickelodeon show “Side Hustle.” (See related story.)

“The day after he was cast, I got a call from the breast center,” she recalls. “I said, ‘OK, what are we going to do?’ I just had this strong sense that I should be very radical.”

Rather than just removing the lump, she authorized a mastectomy.

“I’m a big believer in divine guidance,” she said. “Twelve years ago, I had a small lump that was not cancer. They said it was scar tissue and it should be removed and to keep an eye on my girls.”

She had an ultrasound and mammogram each year, and in 2020, they found a suspicious lump. Rebecca — who didn’t feel a lump herself or have other symptoms — decided to “be very radical, cut it off and rebuild.” She didn’t want to “play around.”

“It was a very peaceful feeling,” she said about the decision to have a mastectomy. “I wasn’t afraid.”

She recently had her one-year anniversary of being cancer free.

“I’m very thankful that it was caught early,” she said. “There was no spread to my lymph nodes. There was no need for radiation or chemo. I’m just monitoring with an oncologist every three to four months. I have to do that for the next five years at least.”

The anatomy of a HIT

Rebecca said some dreams just won’t die when she’s asked about music. She started playing piano and writing songs at age 9. She sang in the church choir, in theater and with live bands in college.

The last project she did before she married Terry was “Dreamgirls.” Once she married, she kept her music within the church walls.

Rebecca had an epiphany, though, during an awards show. She saw herself sitting in the front row, in a white dress and her back to the television.

“It was like a vision,” she adds. “I looked my husband and said, ‘I’m going to win a Grammy.’ He said, ‘That’s great, honey.’ That day something was born inside my heart.”

She started writing, producing and creating again. Rebecca built a home studio, and in between having babies and washing dishes, she said, she wrote songs. In 2015, she put out an inspirational jazzy gospel song that was called “too sexy” for gospel.

“It had this tropical, Latin, bossa nova Sade vibe to it,” she said. “I had some conversations with gospel labels and didn’t have any luck. I’ll still write Christian. I’m a devout believer. I wrote lots of love songs, ‘you broke my heart’ songs.”

She finally found the right producer and a favorable genre so she could be “definable.”

“You need to be definable,” she said. “They have to know where to send your music. I think I just started narrowing down some things. I’m theater trained. I’m opera trained. I write country, pop , R&B and all styles. It doesn’t mean I can sing all of them.

“I started to narrow down who I was as a singer. What I felt was a good combination of my personality and style. It doesn’t make me feel like I’m trying to sound like someone else.”

Music has been a fun form of therapy for Rebecca. “What You Wanna Do” is her third single. She intends to release an album featuring her singles and other new tracks.

Her promotional team told her it’s the “era of the single,” so they’re testing the waters with her music.

“They’re dropping singles to see how they do one at a time,” she said. “We’re introducing the public to my sound. We’re dropping another one that’s R&B, and we’ll see if we want to make each song a single or release them as an album.”

Crews said “What You Wanna Do” deserves to be successful. For one, the hook is catchy.

“This is one thing I always say — as a songwriter, if you can’t sing along by the second chorus, you don’t have a hit,” she said. “If your song is so complicated that nobody can sing along, it’s not going to be a pop hit.

“I write for the church and gospel music, too. If it has too many runs or a complicated melody, they can’t pop in with you. I read this book years ago about the music industry. You have to have a HIT — hook, idea and title. That stuck with me.”

Telling their story

Terry and Rebecca will release their new book “Stronger Together” on April 15 exclusively through Audible.

“We’re really excited about it,” Rebecca said. “The book is a great story. It was my lifelong dream to be an author. As crazy as we are, we stayed together. If two people like Becky and Terry can make it, so can you.”

Rebecca said “Stronger Together” will cover how they met, their journey together through Terry’s NFL career, and the Hollywood years.

“We’ve had some ups and downs along the way,” she said. “We went through some tragedies. We’ve had great triumphs, too. We look back over the 32 years and talk about how we survived it. We’re old fogies now.”