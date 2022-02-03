By Laura Latzko

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Book dealers from around the world will converge on the Pasadena Convention Center for the Rare Books LA-Pasadena fair from Friday, Feb. 4, to Sunday, Feb. 6.

The event will feature books, maps, scripts, letters, comic books, classic photography, Bibles, religious texts, original manuscripts or typescripts, art prints and other printed items from more than 100 dealers.

Jen Johnson — co-producer for Rare Books LA book fairs and co-owner of Johnson Rare Books and Archives — said although many opt for digital editions of books these days, there are those who prefer and collect print editions.

“We see people who fall in love with a book that they read, like ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ and they want to own a copy of it,” Johnson said.

“They want to have it on their shelves, be able to access it, pick it up, curl up and read some pages, perhaps with some beautiful illustrations. I feel sorry for people who don’t read. I feel like they are missing out on a whole other world that is out there for them. There’s nothing like getting lost in a great book.

“There’s just some things that you can’t see on a computer. You don’t get the heft, the weight and the feeling of a great book when you’re on the computer. You want to see it, touch it, smell it.”

Johnson said collectors start the hobby for a variety of reasons.

“I think people approach it from different angles,” she said.

“Certainly, a lot of people have emotional attachments. Sometimes, we find people who want to deep dive into a certain topic. Some people don’t collect necessarily books as reading materials. They collect them as objects. They might be interested in the illustrations or the type of binding that it is in. And then there are people who collect because they want the ideal copy of what was issued at the time, in the original dustjacket perhaps.”

Johnson has a collection of books, ticket stubs, brochures and other items associated with the 1932 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Along with the chance to see rare books and printed materials, the book fair offers a chance to learn more about the process behind the industry.

“We hope people will come away from the book fair with a new appreciation for the book — not just the story or the worlds that are printed, but the actual object itself,” she said.

“There are so many fascinating components about the publication of a book, whether it’s illustrated, how it might be bound.”

Treasure hunt

At the event, patrons can talk with the dealers about their offerings.

“They can provide a great resource and context for the information you’re seeing. They’re happy to share their time and experience,” Johnson said.

This year at the fair, David Brass Rare Books of Calabasas will have a 1934 copy of “The Life and Times of Catherine de’ Medici” bound by Rivière & Son of London in maroon crushed levant morocco.

The front cover is set with an oval portrait miniature set of Catherine de’ Medici, created by Miss C.B. Currie.

Johnson Rare Books and Archives of Covina will offer a signed copy of an unproduced play by Ray Bradbury, which was based on his short story “A Medicine for Melancholy.”

Carol Sandberg, owner of Michael R. Thompson Rare Books, said her inventory depends on trends. Right now, books on Black, Asian and Hispanic history have become more popular, as well as education and women’s studies pieces. She also carries 19th century fiction by lesser-known female authors.

“Luckily, I’m a person of many interests. The ones that get emphasized depend very much on what the market is at any particular time,” said Sandberg, who collects memorabilia and books about the Salvation Army’s history.

The company offers printed materials, including fine press printing and artist books, diaries, letters, manuscripts, artwork and pieces from photographic archives.

Sandberg is bringing the first edition of Paul Landacre’s 1931 title “California Hills and Other Wood Engravings.”

Sandberg finds books at estate sales, auctions, other dealers and longtime customers. Sometimes, locating the right books, with a market, can take time.

“It’s always a matter of looking through a lot to find the gems,” Sanberg said.

“We have been around for a long time. It’s been fun. I’m still enthusiastic about it. The nice thing about this world is it’s always interesting. There’s always something to learn, and that’s what keeps us going.”

This year, the book fair will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of James Joyce’s literary masterpiece “Ulysses.” Different editions of the once-banned book will be on display.

The Huntington is also hosting a two-day conference called “Joycean Cartographies: Navigating a New Century of ‘Ulysses’” on Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4, in person and livestreamed.

The library has a new exhibition called “Mapping Fiction,” which features novels and maps from the 16th to 20th century, a display of a first edition of “Ulysses,” a typescript draft of one of the novel’s chapters and maps and intaglio prints inspired by the book.

The exhibition runs through Monday, May 2, inside the library’s West Hall.

Rare Books LA-Pasadena Book Fair

WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5;

and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena

COST: $25 for Friday; $10 for Saturday and Sunday

INFO: rarebooksla.com; proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test

are required. Masks must be worn.

Joycean Cartographies: Navigating a New Century of “Ulysses”

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4

WHERE: Rothenberg Hall at The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino and livestreamed

COST: $25 general admission, free for students;

access to the livestream is free

INFO: 626-405-2100, huntington.org/Joycean-cartographies;

proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required,

as are surgical, N95, KF94 or KN95 masks.

“Mapping Fiction”

WHEN: Through Monday, May 2

WHERE: West Hall at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

COST: Tickets start at $25, with discounts for

seniors, students, military and children

INFO: 626-405-2100, huntington.org/mapping-fiction;

visitors are required to wear masks.