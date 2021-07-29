By Bliss Bowen

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Adam Silvestri is nothing if not motivated. Long accustomed to the hustle of an independent musician’s life, Silvestri — who performs as Radiator King — had just completed a solo tour of Europe in late 2019 and was anticipating more road tours here in the States in 2020 when news of the coronavirus blew up those plans.

Throughout the pandemic shutdown, he scrambled to maintain connection with fans via livestreams, social media posts, socially distanced outdoor performances and videos — including a bittersweet cover of Bob Dylan’s “One More Cup of Coffee” that was recorded and filmed remotely with friends in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and New England (https://bit.ly/RadiatorKing).

Mostly, though, he grabbed every available opportunity to promote the album he released without much fanfare last August: “Unborn Ghosts.” A committed performer who seems to thrive on heartfelt spontaneity and collaboration, Silvestri grew up listening to and then playing hardcore punk in his native Boston, a discernible influence on angsty rockers such as “No Home” and “Gamefighter” and a singing style that suggests he tossed back a shot of Jameson with a side of gravel before jumping onstage. But his Radiator King music bears more sonic kinship to Gaslight Anthem than Fugazi.

“Unborn Ghosts” has a tighter focus and tougher rhythmic punch than Radiator King’s previous albums (2017’s “A Hollow Triumph After All,” 2015’s “Document Untold” and 2012’s “Launching Day”). It still displays Silvestri’s bent for Americana-style storytelling, though, with character-driven narratives such as “Roll the Dice,” a sea shanty-style “Crusade,” the piano-rooted ballad “Madame Marie” and “Haunts Me Now,” about the people and places left behind in pursuit of elusive dreams (“Left my heart piece by piece to the thieves along the road”).

He’s scheduled to perform songs from “Unborn Ghosts” at Old Towne Pub Friday, July 30 — his first live show with a new Radiator King lineup, which includes Dresden Dolls/Violent Femmes drummer Brian Viglione, keyboardist Alexander Burke and bassist Art Santora (who will also play that night with his trio Paradise Vultures). Between the new band, the return of live music and — for the ever-optimistic Silvestri, who relocated to L.A. from Brooklyn in January — a new town. Take your earplugs and party shoes; there’ll be more than enough cause for raucous celebration.

Radiator King celebrates “Unborn Ghosts”

WHEN: 8 p.m. (doors); 9 p.m. (showtime) Friday, July 30

WHERE: Old Towne Pub, 66 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena

COST: $10

INFO: 626-577-6583, radiatorkingmusic.com