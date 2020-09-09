Revulsion best describes my reaction to my sister Mary’s news about our cousin. “I heard from Eunice. Her beloved husband, Bob, died unexpectedly.”

“Oh, I’m sorry to hear that,” I said. We continued to chat a bit; how Eunice had a good marriage, how she’d stayed in Texas all these years.

“What were they doing in Tyler, Texas, anyway? Eunice had always been a California girl.”

“Well,” my sister says, “This is the weird part. Eunice said a really joyful part of her life with her late husband was that they raced Chihuahuas together.”

“Raced Chihuahuas? That’s disgusting! I thought that they were evangelical Christians. How could good Christians race Chihuahuas? What’s next? Chihuahua fighting?”

“I know,” Mary said. “It’s just really hard to imagine.”

“Just think how small the jockeys must be. But seriously, this is a case for the animal cruelty people. Just think of those little doggies, shivering while they wait to be let out of the gate,” I said.

“I really had a hard time believing it when she said it. Frankly, it took me by surprise.”

“I know, I thought that strict Christians are against gambling. Really, I’ve never heard of such a thing. Think of the names of those racing dogs: Shiver-me-Timbers, A Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On, or Pea Biscuit,” I said. “Maybe it’s a new Texan thing.”

“It just struck me as so odd,” Mary said.

“Did you ask her where they race? I mean what kind of tracks do they use? Did you get any details?”

“No, because, frankly, I was so stunned, I just didn’t know what to say. Remember, Aunt Beatrice loved little dogs so much. She would be appalled if she were alive and knew what Eunice is doing.”

I said, “Oh, yes, she’d be extremely disappointed.”

We both went into a reverie. The Chihuahuas certainly couldn’t have much stamina so I doubt if they could use Greyhound racetracks. What kind of betting do you do on a Chihuahua? Were there midget trifectas? Pee wee derbies? Did they ever race Yorkies or Mini Dobies? Is there a whole network of secret Chihuahua racetracks, ranging from Tyler, Texas, and possibly reaching into Mexico? Was the Mexican mafia in on it? Did our cousin somehow get involved with something that was dangerous, not only to the dogs but to the people involved? These live animal sport characters can get pretty rough.

I said, “I think I should call the Animal Planet people. They do great investigative reporting. The ‘Animal Cops’ show is really good. I’m sure they’d love to bust a Chihuahua racing ring.”

“You don’t suppose they chase a mechanical rabbit around the track like they do for Greyhounds, do you?” Mary wondered. No, I thought. I couldn’t fathom that, since I don’t think the Chihuahua is a natural rabbit predator. Of course, if you get a Chihuahua angry enough, it might chase a rabbit. But a mechanical rabbit would be bigger than most of the racers. Thoughts of those little Chihuahuas, neck in neck, pounding their little paws into the turf, haunches glistening as they went into the home stretch, made me wonder what the heck had gotten into Eunice. The thought of Chihuahuas being pumped with steroids was enough to make me shiver.

“Maybe they hook up Snausages, drag them behind a golf cart and chase that around the track,” I said, “But it just all seems so unlike Eunice. She used to be such a nice person. I can’t see her doing something that would have her exploit little dogs.”

“Me neither. But I know that’s what she said she and Bob liked to do together. For years, apparently.”

“Are you going to talk to her more about it?”

“I don’t know,” Mary said.

“I want her email address. I think there’s a column here. I just have to interview her about it. But I should probably wait since her husband so recently passed away, don’t you think?”

“Yes, that’s probably a good idea. It was interesting talking to her after such a long time. You know, she even has a Texas accent now.”

That comment made something click for me.

“Do you suppose that you aren’t used to her accent and she might have said that she ‘raised’ Chihuahuas with Bob?”

Silence.

“That makes more sense, doesn’t it?” Mary asked quietly.

“Yes. Although I was sort of warming up to the idea of Chihuahua racing. I can see a whole product line: teeny tiny sweaters with numbers, floral victory collars and itsy-bitsy silks.”

So, in a real-life tribute to our dearly departed Gilda Radner’s “Saturday Night Live” character, Emily Litella, I said to my fellow muckraker sister, “Racing vs. raising Chihuahuas. Oh. That’s very different. Never mind.”

Please note: I haven’t used my cousins’ real names. While I did embellish this conversation a smidgeon with “poetic license,” we actually did have it. Honestly.

Note: I originally wrote this column in 2005, and it quickly became a reader favorite. I am reprising it due to popular demand.

Ellen Snortland has written Consider This… for the Pasadena Weekly for decades. Reach her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com