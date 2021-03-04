By Matthew Rodriguez

The Pasadena Board of Education and the City Council discussed reopening schools during a special joint meeting on March 1.

“I have continually said since the beginning of the pandemic, ‘We will not reopen until it is safe to do,’” said Superintendent Brian McDonald. “We have worked diligently with our labor partners to ensure we have the right plans in place and that their voices were heard. We believe now that we are ready.”

Almost a year ago, schools closed to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. After Los Angeles County has now reached the case rate of 25 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000, some in PUSD and local families hope to reopen schools for at least TK-6. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic state legislative officials announced Assembly Bill 86, which allocated $2 billion for school districts to reopen schools for students in TK-2. The deal provides incentives for schools to reopen by April 1.

McDonald said that he has a reopening date in mind and will recommend it during the next school board meeting.

“I have asked for a special meeting on Thursday (March 4), where I will make a recommendation to the board,” said McDonald.

“Ultimately, it is up to the board to decide whether or not we will reopen for in-person learning. Secondly, while the board (has) a right to establish a reopen date, the effects of that decision will have to be ironed out with our labor partners.”

McDonald reiterated that while the school board may decide to reopen schools by a certain date, they still have to negotiate with the unions to discuss the steps needed for employees to be “comfortable with returning to in-person learning.”

In the public comments, some teachers seemed hesitant to return to school.

“As teachers we are passionate about teaching and we love serving the community with our skills,” wrote director for United Teachers of Pasadena Cassandra Williams. “However, we aren’t sure all safety precautions are ready to be implemented. Knowing that this virus could be deadly causes an insurmountable amount of fear. Knowing that one could also infect their own family is concerning.”

Some board members shared the same concerns about returning to school too soon.

“I have empathy for our teachers who are afraid, genuinely afraid for their lives because this [virus] is just unpredictable,” said PUSD board member Michelle Richardson Bailey. “We don’t have control over this virus.”

According to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian, as of March 1,820 PUSD employees have been vaccinated, about a third of all employees. Pasadena Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Goh also stated that all PUSD employees have been invited to schedule a vaccination appointment this week.

Goh also confirmed that PUSD has submitted all but one of the necessary forms to reopen; a local requirement of a checklist of compliance to additional protocols.

The district will also hold orientation sessions to teach students and parents about the reopening protocols. In addition, PUSD has made plans to reconfigure classrooms to maintain social distance, as well as installing air purifiers and other instruments to limit the spread.

“I really do believe that we can keep our students and staff safe,” said McDonald. “I feel pretty confident that if we were to reopen for in-person learning our student and staff would be safe.”