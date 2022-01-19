By Bridgette M. Redman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

If an alien were to visit and ask, “What is Hollywood?” would the answer be “mondo”?

That’s the answer Janek Ambros has in his new film, “Mondo Hollywoodland,” a tribute to the 1967 documentary by Robert Carl Cohen, “Mondo Hollywood.”

Ambros shot the 105-minute psychedelic film entirely on his smartphone. It had its U.S. premiere at the DTLA Film Festival, where it won the Creative Vision Award. Internationally, it made its debut at the Innuendo International Film Festival in Milan, where Ambros won best director.

Following a limited theatrical release, “Mondo Hollywoodland” is available on Amazon Prime.

Ambros got the idea for it when one of his favorite directors, Paul Thomas Anderson, presented the original “Mondo Hollywood,” at a film festival. He said he was then in his mid-20s and trying to get his first feature film financed.

“I thought, what if I did a newer version of that?” Ambros said.

His original idea was to shoot the movie in virtual reality with a VR camera.

“Then, all of a sudden, I started working on it more in 2017 and 2018 and I started to be like, what if I did it like a regular movie?”

He wrote with Marcus Hart and Chris Blim, the latter of whom starred in it as Normand Boyle, the magic mushroom dealer at the center of the story. The other two writers also appear, with Ambros as the antagonist.

The film follows Boyle as he searches for his cat, Zappo. He tries to rid his attic of rats and provides drugs to three groups of Hollywood types — the titans, the weirdos and the dreamers. Interspersed are shots of iconic Los Angeles locations in DTLA and Venice.

The shooting was intentionally low budget with attention poured into the editing stage to add the psychedelic effects. Most of the time, he said there were the actors and only two crew. He’d have the audio equipment in his backpack, and he and Blim would shoot.

“That gave us a lot of abilities to shoot in place and situations we would never be able to budget for if we did it traditionally,” Ambros said.

When Ambros and Hart first start writing it for virtual reality, they came up with the idea of the three Hollywood types.

“Those were the three cohorts of Hollywood we wanted to discover,” Ambros said. “Marcus wrote the narration, and the script became more narrative. When we started to shoot, we had a general framework.”

Wild detours ruled the filmmaking process, though. One night, they were celebrating Blim’s birthday at a bar and a car exploded on the street. Because the shooting was all done on the iPhone, he ran out, filmed footage and incorporated the explosion into the story.

“I ran up to the car and started shooting,” Ambros said. “It was a freak accident — no one was hurt. That’s an example. Then we had footage of a car explosion, so we went over and changed the script. It’s a very strange way to make a movie.”

In the edit room, Ambros chipped away at the task to “get to the destination from all the footage that we had.”

He said each section has a three-act structure amid the multilayered craziness.

“We were writing the script as we were shooting,” Ambros said. “We wanted to stay true to the psychedelic nature of the era. It wasn’t traditional or formulaic.”

They wrote, shot and edited it before the pandemic, but screenings were delayed due to COVID-19.

“Watching it during the pandemic, I remember looking at what this world is — everybody is hanging out — and wondering, ‘Is it ever going to be like this again?’”

Ambros said he comes from an editing background and is influenced by old Russian editors known for creative styles and montages.

He went frame by frame, correcting colors and adding trippy sequences in the editing room, using tricky editing techniques rather than paying for special effects.

Ambros’ first feature film was “Imminent Threat,” a documentary on the war on terror. The executive producer was James Cromwell, an actor best known for “Babe,” “Star Trek: First Contact” and “The Green Mile.”

“I reached out to him because he’s very politically involved — animal rights, human rights and political issues,” Ambros said.

“When I made this film (‘Mondo Hollywoodland’), I didn’t tell him about it, but I sent it to him and said, ‘Do you like it? Would you like to produce it?’ I was surprised that he said yes. And he was so into it.”

Cromwell lent his name to the film and championed it, which thrilled Ambros.

“For this type of film, there are always a lot of insecurities — what are people going to think?” Ambros said. “Having him behind us is very encouraging. It can go a long way.”

Ambros has been shocked at the positive feedback and reviews.

“I hope that people embrace the strangeness of it and go along for the ride,” Ambros said. “It’s not for everyone. But for those who get it, they’ll have fun and watch it a few times. There are weird, little strange layers to it that have some rewatch value.”

He also hopes that people pick up on the film’s subversive political aspect.

“It has an antifascist point of view,” Ambros said. “There is a villain in the movie who represents a malignant force within the United States.

“Underneath the absurdity and chaos and silliness there are some things politically that it is trying to say. I hope people find that interesting and amusing in the wake of so much political discourse.”

Movie theaters are overrun with thrillers, dramas and comedies, but unlike the ’60s, ’70s and even the ’90s, there aren’t as many bizarre, experimental films.

“It doesn’t take itself too seriously and has fun,” Ambros said. “I’m going against film language and tradition. I think that is why some people resonate with this. Even if you hate the movie, I think people will say it is unique, it’s so weird. I think usually the weirdness is what attracts people.”

“Mondo Hollywoodland”

Trailer: https://bit.ly/MondoHollywoodlandTrailer

Official website: mondohollywoodland.com